Rippling Wings Seasonal Challenge - Destiny 2

Complete the Rippling Wings challenge in Destiny 2 for a chunk of XP.
Sam Chandler
1

Rippling Wings is the name of a Seasonal Challenge from Season of the Risen in Destiny 2. This task requires players find moths and destroy some Darkness Rifts. If you’ve not been checking in each week and completing everything the season has to offer, you might find yourself confused about what all this means. Here’s how to complete the Rippling Wings challenge.

Rippling Wings Seasonal Challenge

The Rippling Wings challenge during Season of the Risen tasks players to collect three Lucent Moths and destroy three Darkness Rifts in the Throne World. Luckily for you, we have two guides dedicated to the location of these collectibles. Here is where you can find the Lucent Moth locations and the Darkness Rift locations.

destiny 2 rippling wings
The Rippling Wings Seasonal Challenge was first available during Week 4 of Season of the Risen.

As for where the Throne World is located, it’s accessed on the left-hand side of the Director and is labelled as Savathun’s Throne World. This map is also where you will be able to discover the Enclave, which is where you’ll be crafting weapons.

The challenge only requires you to collect and destroy three of each. However, it’s worth just going through and collecting them all, as you’ll get yourself some neat rewards and some Triumphs for The Witch Queen. The Darkness Rift will be the one that takes the longest, as it requires you to have unlocked the Parasite Grenade Launcher.

Once you’ve completed the Rippling Wings challenge in Destiny 2, you can focus on tying up other loose ends before the season finishes. Stop by the Shacknews Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for a treasure trove of other useful guides.

