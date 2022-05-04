Evening Reading - May 4, 2022
It's a Star Wars Day special in this edition of Evening Reading
May the Fourth be with you, Shackers. As Star Wars day 2022 comes to a close, let's take a look at the most interesting posts from a galaxy far, far away.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga adds new Mandalorian & Bad Batch character DLC
- Deathverse's third dev diary shows how developers utilize tools like Unreal Engine
- Tesla (TSLA) plans to expand Shanghai Gigafactory
- WWE's The Miz is prepping for a shot at playing Johnny Cage in a Mortal Kombat film
- Twitch, YouTube & Facebook Gaming all declined in viewing YoY through Q1 2022
- Hitman 3 director jumps ship from IO Interactive to direct Crysis 4
- Epic Games Store unlocks achievements for all games
- NYC sues Activision Blizzard over Kotick's handling of Microsoft purchase
- California Governor Newsom issues crypto executive order
- Guillemot family may take Ubisoft private
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
New Obi-Wan trailer!
Smart marketing to drop this today. Show looks dope.
Luke and Ahsoka BTS
May the fourth be with you 🌌@themandalorian @MarkHamill #starwars #babyyoda pic.twitter.com/ICRBXZW2F3— Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) May 4, 2022
Love seeing stuff like this. Thanks for sharing, Rosario!
The Marzipan Falcon
"You've never heard of the Marzipan Falcon? It's the ship that made the Cookie Run in less than twelve parsecs!" #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/WQqQoqCJPA— Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) May 4, 2022
It's the fastest cookie-eater in the galaxy!
Xbox Gonk Droid
GONK #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/4vUrj9Z5SA— Xbox (@Xbox) May 4, 2022
I wonder how many credits these go for...
It's a trap!
A little throwback to this Cartoon Violence Star Wars parody song.
Celebrating Star Wars day
#MayThe4thBeWithYou Always. pic.twitter.com/1J61na7Chv— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) May 4, 2022
Some Yub Nub to close out this May the Fourth.
The three Sonics
There are now three voices for #SonicTheHedgehog... pic.twitter.com/1sD0UqhHS3— Svend (@Dreadknux) May 3, 2022
Okay, so when's the crossover?
This poor kid
I can’t breathe.— J. 🌶 (@Jani__Gee) May 2, 2022
This kid was fighting for his life 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3Garu9BMkE
That dog was showing absolutely no mercy.
