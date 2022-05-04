Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - May 4, 2022

It's a Star Wars Day special in this edition of Evening Reading
Donovan Erskine
1

May the Fourth be with you, Shackers. As Star Wars day 2022 comes to a close, let's take a look at the most interesting posts from a galaxy far, far away.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

New Obi-Wan trailer!

Smart marketing to drop this today. Show looks dope.

Luke and Ahsoka BTS

Love seeing stuff like this. Thanks for sharing, Rosario!

The Marzipan Falcon

It's the fastest cookie-eater in the galaxy!

Xbox Gonk Droid

I wonder how many credits these go for...

It's a trap!

A little throwback to this Cartoon Violence Star Wars parody song.

Celebrating Star Wars day

Some Yub Nub to close out this May the Fourth.

The three Sonics

Okay, so when's the crossover?

This poor kid

That dog was showing absolutely no mercy.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Hello, Meet Lola