Evening Reading - May 4, 2022 It's a Star Wars Day special in this edition of Evening Reading

May the Fourth be with you, Shackers. As Star Wars day 2022 comes to a close, let's take a look at the most interesting posts from a galaxy far, far away.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

New Obi-Wan trailer!

Smart marketing to drop this today. Show looks dope.

Luke and Ahsoka BTS

Love seeing stuff like this. Thanks for sharing, Rosario!

The Marzipan Falcon

"You've never heard of the Marzipan Falcon? It's the ship that made the Cookie Run in less than twelve parsecs!" #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/WQqQoqCJPA — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) May 4, 2022

It's the fastest cookie-eater in the galaxy!

Xbox Gonk Droid

I wonder how many credits these go for...

It's a trap!

A little throwback to this Cartoon Violence Star Wars parody song.

Celebrating Star Wars day

Some Yub Nub to close out this May the Fourth.

The three Sonics

Okay, so when's the crossover?

This poor kid

I can’t breathe.

This kid was fighting for his life 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3Garu9BMkE — J. 🌶 (@Jani__Gee) May 2, 2022

That dog was showing absolutely no mercy.

