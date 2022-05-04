California Governor Newsom issues crypto executive order The order aims to get ahead of the curve when it comes to cryptocurrency technology, and also to establish clear and enforceable guidelines.

As the topic of cryptocurrency continues to create a buzz, more politicians are taking notice including the governor of California, Gavin Newsom. As reported by CNBC, Governor Newsom has issued an executive order regarding cryptocurrencies.

With this executive order, Newsom aims to create a roadmap for cryptocurrency regulations and consumer protections, in addition to assessing how California can further take advantage of blockchain technologies.

Elaborating on this further in the announcement from the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom:

“California will begin the process of creating a regulatory approach to spur responsible innovation while protecting California consumers, assess how to deploy blockchain technology for state and public institutions, and build research and workforce development pathways to prepare Californians for success in this industry.”

The executive order aligns with a proposal from the Biden administration back in March which called on the government to examine the risks and benefits of cryptocurrencies.

Lending additional clarity on the new executive order, Gavin Newsom’s senior advisor Dee Dee Myers also pointed out, as reported by CNBC:

“Of the 800 blockchain businesses in North America, about a quarter of them are in California, dramatically more than any other state. We’ve heard from so many that they want to be here, and we want to help them do that responsibly.”

Myers also stated that it’s critical to put “guardrails” in place, and to ensure there are “enforceable and clear guidelines to protect everybody.” For Governor Newsom, the executive order is not only about protection, but also about “getting ahead of the curve” when it comes to cryptocurrency technology.

“California is a global hub of innovation, and we’re setting up the state for success with this emerging technology – spurring responsible innovation, protecting consumers, and leveraging this technology for the public good. Too often government lags behind technological advancements, so we’re getting ahead of the curve on this, laying the foundation to allow for consumers and business to thrive.”

Governor Newsom’s executive order will begin to do this by reflecting “consultation with relevant state agencies regarding the forthcoming federal reports on the relationship of crypto assets to priorities in energy, climate, and preventing criminal activity.”

Among these state agencies, Newsom is directing the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development in collaboration with the state’s Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency, along with the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI).

Governor Newsom's executive order includes seven listen priorities regarding cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

In the announcement as well are seven listed priorities that summarize the goals of the executive order, which include:

Create a transparent and consistent business environment for companies operating in blockchain, including crypto assets and related financial technologies, that harmonizes federal and California laws, balances the benefits and risks to consumers, and incorporates California values such as equity, inclusivity, and environmental protection. Collect feedback from a broad range of stakeholders, create a regulatory approach to crypto assets harmonized between federal and state authorities, explore and establish public-serving use cases (such as incorporating blockchain technologies into state operations), and build research and workforce pipelines. Collect feedback from a broad range of stakeholders for potential blockchain applications and ventures, with particular attention to crypto assets and related financial technologies. Engagement should include technical experts, stakeholders interested in addressing inequities and environmental impact, companies both based in and outside California, and more. Engage in a public process and exercise statutory authority to develop a comprehensive regulatory approach to crypto assets harmonized with the direction of federal regulations and guidance, creating consumer protections and solidifying California’s status as the premiere global location for responsible crypto asset companies to start and grow. Engage in and encourage regulatory clarity via progress on the processes outlined in the federal executive order, with state agencies coordinating closely with the Washington, D.C. Office of the California Governor. Explore opportunities to deploy blockchain technologies to address public-serving and emerging needs, working with the private sector, academia, and community to present pilots for innovative policies, programs, and solutions that demonstrate and showcase the potential of adopting blockchain technologies to respond to specific challenges identified by state agencies. Identify opportunities to create a research and workforce environment to power innovation in blockchain technology, including crypto assets. The goals will be to expose students to emerging opportunities, power emerging industries, and help ensure economic benefits are experienced equitably.

Overall, it’s interesting to see Governor Newsom looking at and addressing the topic of cryptocurrency. It’ll be interesting to see how his endeavors further the use of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology in the state, and what the response will be like from state residents.

After reading about the executive order, we're curious to hear your thoughts on the matter.