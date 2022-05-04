LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga adds new Mandalorian & Bad Batch character DLC To celebrate Star Wars Day, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is digging deep into the recent archives.

It's Star Wars Day and that means it's time to celebrate the franchise that George Lucas built across a variety of different media. The celebration, of course, extends into video games. Specifically, those who own LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga can now pick up a few new extra characters to further round out the playable roster. On Wednesday, WB Games announced new DLC packs featuring characters from the second season of The Mandalorian and animated Disney+ hit Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

Both of the new DLC packs for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga are part of the game's Character Collection Pack. For The Mandalorian: Season 2, players can find Ahsoka Tano, Boba Fett, Bo Katan, Fennec Shand, and Moff Gideon. The Bad Batch DLC pack features the core members of the titular crew. That includes Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Echo, and also the traitorous Crosshair. Those who aren't looking to pick up the Character Collection Pack can also grab the DLC collections individually.

Despite numerous delays, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga released back in April and it looks to be pretty awesome. The critical and consumer acclaim for the open-world LEGO Star Wars experience has led to it setting records for the biggest LEGO game launch in the brick-building series' long-running history.

The Mandalorian: Season 2 and The Bad Batch DLC packs join previously-released add-ons that include The Mandalorian: Season 1, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Classic Characters, Trooper Pack, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. All are included in the LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition. Enjoy Star Wars Day and if we see any other news hit from a galaxy far, far away, we'll be sure to report on it here at Shacknews.