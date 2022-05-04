Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga adds new Mandalorian & Bad Batch character DLC

To celebrate Star Wars Day, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is digging deep into the recent archives.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

It's Star Wars Day and that means it's time to celebrate the franchise that George Lucas built across a variety of different media. The celebration, of course, extends into video games. Specifically, those who own LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga can now pick up a few new extra characters to further round out the playable roster. On Wednesday, WB Games announced new DLC packs featuring characters from the second season of The Mandalorian and animated Disney+ hit Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

Both of the new DLC packs for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga are part of the game's Character Collection Pack. For The Mandalorian: Season 2, players can find Ahsoka Tano, Boba Fett, Bo Katan, Fennec Shand, and Moff Gideon. The Bad Batch DLC pack features the core members of the titular crew. That includes Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Echo, and also the traitorous Crosshair. Those who aren't looking to pick up the Character Collection Pack can also grab the DLC collections individually.

Despite numerous delays, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga released back in April and it looks to be pretty awesome. The critical and consumer acclaim for the open-world LEGO Star Wars experience has led to it setting records for the biggest LEGO game launch in the brick-building series' long-running history.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga DLC

The Mandalorian: Season 2 and The Bad Batch DLC packs join previously-released add-ons that include The Mandalorian: Season 1, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Classic Characters, Trooper Pack, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. All are included in the LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition. Enjoy Star Wars Day and if we see any other news hit from a galaxy far, far away, we'll be sure to report on it here at Shacknews.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola