Epic Games Store unlocks achievements for all games Now, players that want to be rewarded for challenges in the games they play on Epic Games Store will be with the platforms new achievement system.

As the Epic Games Store platform grows, the developing team behind it is implementing core features little by little. It might sound strange to thank that Epic Games Store hasn’t had an achievement system up until now, but that’s changing. The platform has rolled out its new achievement system so any developer with a game on the platform can start rewarding players for the challenges they undertake when playing through their favorite games on the Epic Games Store.

Epic Games announced the unlocking of the achievement system for the Epic Games Store in a breakdown video on May 4, 2022. According to the video, Epic Games Store achievements will be broken into a two categories: Epic Online Services achievements and Epic Games Store achievements. Epic Online Services achievements are available on any platform and storefront the developer chooses. They do not have their own scoring associated with them, but are a way to provide achievements through Epic Games-associated projects with fewer rules such as UI guidelines to follow. Epic Games Store achievements are likely closer to what players associate with achievements. Linked directly to the EGS platform, they feature bronze, silver, gold, and platinum tiers, as well as scoring for unlocks.

With the new achievement system unlocked in Epic Games Store, now developers can add XP to challenges on any game that is published on the platform.

For many, this will likely come as a basic feature that’s been a long time coming to Epic Games Store. However, with the achievement system finally in play, developers who want to add challenges and rewards to games on the Epic Games Store platform can now do so. It’s worth noting that Epic has promised to unlock the achievement system for games on its platform for a while, but it was only with this recent update it actually happened.

With it, developers should be able to add another regular feature to their games on the Epic Games Store like pretty much every other platform. Stay tuned for further updates coming to the Epic Games Store platform throughout the year.