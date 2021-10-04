Epic Game Store to unlock achievements system next week Epic Games Store is adding achievements to the platform in an upcoming update.

Since its launch, Epic Games has made strong efforts to make the Epic Games Store the place to go for PC gaming. In addition to frequent sales and free game offerings, the company has looked to make the platform itself convenient for users. One major feature that the Epic Games Store has been lacking is achievements, which allow players to track their milestone accomplishments compared to their friends and other players around the world. This is set to change soon, as the Epic Games Store is getting achievements next week.

Epic Games made the official announcement for achievements in a post on its website on October 4, 2021. After working in collaboration with several of its developers and partners, achievements will go live for the Epic Games Store “starting next week.” The company doesn’t name a date, but the wording implies Monday, October 11. On day one, achievements will be available for Rocket League, Hades, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and several other games.

Achievements on EGS will be broken up into the following categories, and will reward players with the corresponding XP:

Bronze = 5-45 XP

Silver = 50-95 XP

Gold = 100-200 XP

Platinum = 250 XP

These will be referred to as “Epic Achievements, which the company further detailed in the blog post.

Games with Epic Achievements have a new Achievements detail page where you can share and track your progress. This page outlines all Epic Achievements available for the game, showcases your progress towards each, and highlights Epic Achievements you’re close to unlocking. Epic Achievements and your Achievement progress per game are now displayed in your library. You can also see all available Epic Achievements on Game Detail Pages while browsing in the store.

Epic Achievements will come to EGS next week for a select number of titles, with more set to roll out in the future. Epic Games also teases that more social features and rewards will be coming to the platform sometime this year.