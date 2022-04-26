New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - April 26, 2022

It's nighttime in the United States on this fine Tuesday, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
1

Welcome to Tuesday night, Shackers. You made it. As we enter into the middle of the last week of April, let’s close out a day of posting with another Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Once you see it…

Yep, this faucet will now be known as Scrat.

Two’s a party, six is…

Poor cat dad. The kits jacked his secret special spot.

Mandatory “Don’t Try This” disclaimer

Gotta hand it to the drivers and the player. That’s quite an intense way to play Guitar Hero and steely concentration on keeping him safe.

Attack of the cute

There’s always room for a cuddle ambush from fuzzy friends.

The Beast strikes when you least expect it…

I’m no good at Street Fighter 5, but I will always be in awe of the sheer patience and opportunistic skill Daigo Umehara possesses. Truly an all-time legend.

Speaking of Street Fighter…

Okay, this is pretty freaking cool. Love the easter eggs and small details on Sakura and Blanka in their Fortnite debut.

30 years of Kirby!

What an incredibly magical ride it has been. Kirby is the best.

And that covers our Shacknews Evening Reading for this Tuesday, April 26. Don’t forget that you can support the site by subscribing to Shacknews Mercury for as little as $1 a month. It’s a little for you, but goes so far in helping us to keep improving for your viewing and reading pleasure. If you don’t, it’s okay, but my pupper Silo is going to give you hard side-eye.

Is she judging me? Is she judging you? Really Flaff just wants to know where we're keeping the food.
Is she judging me? Is she judging you? Really Flaff just wants to know where we're keeping the food.

Well, Shackers? What’s going on with you tonight? Playing any good games? Watching any good shows? Listening to any good music? Sound off in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread just below!

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Hello, Meet Lola