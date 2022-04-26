Evening Reading - April 26, 2022

Welcome to Tuesday night, Shackers. You made it. As we enter into the middle of the last week of April, let’s close out a day of posting with another Evening Reading.

Once you see it…

Yep, this faucet will now be known as Scrat.

Two’s a party, six is…

Never forget angry sink dwelling cat dad pic.twitter.com/8DR0bWdxLd — 🏹🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 Gandalf the Gay🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈♠️ (@Spideythefifth) April 26, 2022

Poor cat dad. The kits jacked his secret special spot.

Mandatory “Don’t Try This” disclaimer

deadass one of the coolest things I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/sVzZq9KnFq — Danny (@ithinkitsaDanny) April 26, 2022

Gotta hand it to the drivers and the player. That’s quite an intense way to play Guitar Hero and steely concentration on keeping him safe.

Attack of the cute

There’s always room for a cuddle ambush from fuzzy friends.

The Beast strikes when you least expect it…

I’m no good at Street Fighter 5, but I will always be in awe of the sheer patience and opportunistic skill Daigo Umehara possesses. Truly an all-time legend.

Speaking of Street Fighter…

Oh my god Sakura's dance even plays her Alpha 2 theme my heart can't take it 😭💖💖 pic.twitter.com/Dxsg9KfbIJ — june (@juneybee03) April 26, 2022

Okay, this is pretty freaking cool. Love the easter eggs and small details on Sakura and Blanka in their Fortnite debut.

30 years of Kirby!

What an incredibly magical ride it has been. Kirby is the best.

And that covers our Shacknews Evening Reading for this Tuesday, April 26.

Is she judging me? Is she judging you? Really Flaff just wants to know where we're keeping the food.

