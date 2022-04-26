Evening Reading - April 26, 2022

Welcome to Tuesday night, Shackers. You made it. As we enter into the middle of the last week of April, let’s close out a day of posting with another Evening Reading.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- PlayStation creates new Game Preservation team
- Tribeca Festival 2022 announces selections for 2nd annual Game Award
- Street Fighter's Blanka & Sakura are coming to Fortnite
- Sega to delist games included in Sonic Origins on Xbox, PlayStation, & PC
- Sony finally begins rollout of VRR support on PS5
- Sifu roadmap outlines new difficulty options and Arenas mode
- Microsoft (MSFT) Q3 2022 earnings release narrowly beats revenue and EPS expectations
- Google (GOOGL) Q1 2022 earnings release misses revenue and EPS expectations
- WrestleQuest reimagines pro wrestling as a JRPG
- Evil West brings vampire-hunting to the American frontier
- Deathverse director Shin Hideyuki on why the game isn't Let It Die 2
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Once you see it…
April 25, 2022
Yep, this faucet will now be known as Scrat.
Two’s a party, six is…
Never forget angry sink dwelling cat dad pic.twitter.com/8DR0bWdxLd— 🏹🏳️⚧️🏳️🌈 Gandalf the Gay🏳️⚧️🏳️🌈♠️ (@Spideythefifth) April 26, 2022
Poor cat dad. The kits jacked his secret special spot.
Mandatory “Don’t Try This” disclaimer
deadass one of the coolest things I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/sVzZq9KnFq— Danny (@ithinkitsaDanny) April 26, 2022
Gotta hand it to the drivers and the player. That’s quite an intense way to play Guitar Hero and steely concentration on keeping him safe.
Attack of the cute
April 24, 2022
There’s always room for a cuddle ambush from fuzzy friends.
The Beast strikes when you least expect it…
ロックブレイカー見てから余裕でした。#トパチャンhttps://t.co/P8dOnru8uD pic.twitter.com/oeGNaQlMS3— HiFight(ハイファイト) (@HiFightTH) April 25, 2022
I’m no good at Street Fighter 5, but I will always be in awe of the sheer patience and opportunistic skill Daigo Umehara possesses. Truly an all-time legend.
Speaking of Street Fighter…
Oh my god Sakura's dance even plays her Alpha 2 theme my heart can't take it 😭💖💖 pic.twitter.com/Dxsg9KfbIJ— june (@juneybee03) April 26, 2022
Okay, this is pretty freaking cool. Love the easter eggs and small details on Sakura and Blanka in their Fortnite debut.
30 years of Kirby!
おめでとうカービィ！！！🎂#星のカービィ30周年#カービィのハッピーバースデー#Happy30thBirthdayKirby pic.twitter.com/DbP2nsjYUB— すびかか (@Suyasuyabi427) April 26, 2022
What an incredibly magical ride it has been. Kirby is the best.
And that covers our Shacknews Evening Reading for this Tuesday, April 26. Don’t forget that you can support the site by subscribing to Shacknews Mercury for as little as $1 a month. It’s a little for you, but goes so far in helping us to keep improving for your viewing and reading pleasure. If you don’t, it’s okay, but my pupper Silo is going to give you hard side-eye.
Well, Shackers? What’s going on with you tonight? Playing any good games? Watching any good shows? Listening to any good music? Sound off in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread just below!
