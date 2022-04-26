Sega to delist games included in Sonic Origins on Xbox, PlayStation, & PC It appears Sega is pulling Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic 2, Sonic 3, Sonic & Knuckles, and Sonic CD off of digital stores ahead of Origins' release.

In a very odd turn of events, it looks like Sega is preparing for Sonic Origins by removing the individual games included in it from digital storefronts on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and PC platforms. The remastered collection is supposed to launch in June 2022 and Sega released a statement ahead of the launch about the upcoming move to delist the original Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic 2, 3, & Knuckles, and Sonic CD.

Sega’s statement on the delisting of the above games went out in a press release today, as posted by Eurogamer’s Matthew Reynolds. According to the press release, Sega will remove the above-listed games, set to be included as remastered editions in Sonic Origins. The Origins collection is set to release in June 2022, but it looks like Sega is trying to clear up confusion on editions of the game. However, it’s also worth noting that the individual games are only being removed from PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Nintendo Switch versions of the Sonic games will still be playable via Sega Ages and the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass subscription.

SEGA announced today that the company will delist the digital versions of the stand-alone titles that will be featured in the upcoming game, Sonic Origins on May 20, 2022.



This will include Sonic the Hedgehog 1, 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD. There are a couple of exceptions - Sonic the Hedgehog 1 and 2 will remain playable via SEGA AGES on the Nintendo Switch and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will still be playable via Sega Genesis on the Nintendo Switch Online +.

It would seem if the above is to be understood, players will be able to get their hands on and download the Xbox, PlayStation, and PC versions of these individual games up until May 20, 2022. Still, it may come as sour grapes to some players given that the individual games are less expensive than the Sonic Origins collection. With this in mind, stay tuned for further updates as we head into May and approach the Sonic Origins launch in June on the 2022 video game calendar.