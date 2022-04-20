New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Sonic Origins remastered collection gets June release date

Sega is giving Sonic a new collection of his best games for his birthday.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
6

Over the past 30 years, Sega has offered dozens upon dozens of ways to play the classic Sonic the Hedgehog games. They've been on nearly every platform imaginable. Heck, you can probably play them on your smartphone right now. However, Sonic Origins looks to be more than a standard collection of the classic Sega titles. Sonic Origins is offering a fully remastered collection, one that players will be able to pick up this June.

First teased back during the 2021 Sonic Central event, Sonic Origins will collect and fully remaster Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD. That includes updated visuals, widescreen support, 4K resolution and 60fps (not for you, Switch owners, sorry), and updated features, like the ability to select between Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles across all four games. Some might recall the Sonic games being fairly difficult. Fortunately, the new Anniversary Mode will offer infinite lives to go along with the souped-up presentation. Of course, some older users might be reading this and remembering the days of grunge music, pogs, Crystal Pepsi, Tickle Me Elmo, and unforgivingly difficult video games. For those players, Sonic Origins will also offer a Classic Mode, which offers each of its four games as the older generation remembers them.

Sonic Origins

Expect to find new challenges in Sonic Origins, as well. Each of the four games will offer its own missions, which will allow players to earn medallions. Those can be spent on fun extras from the collection's vault, such as concept art, vintage soundtracks, or new animated content.

Sonic Origins will release on June 23 (that's Sonic's birthday) on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch with a $39.99 USD price tag. A Digital Deluxe edition will also be available for $5 more, offering "Difficult Missions" (no details on what that means), new letterbox options, exclusive music tracks from the Sonic Mega Drive library, and more. Pre-orders on both of those versions will open up today. That should make the wait for Sonic Frontiers a little bit easier. More information about what's coming from Sega and the blue blur can be found over on the Sonic the Hedgehog website.

    April 20, 2022 6:00 AM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Sonic Origins remastered collection gets June release date

      April 20, 2022 6:49 AM

      Given the high bar that Sonic Mania set, I hope this turns out as good as it looks. $40/45 though? I guess that's about right per game.

      Oh, I wonder if they fully remastered the Sonic CD intro. Well, last I heard the original animation no longer exists, so it would have to be recreated from scratch.

        April 20, 2022 7:54 AM

        I played the hell out of the sonic games as a kid because I had a genesis and not a snes. I'm super excited for this collection.

        April 20, 2022 9:08 AM

        It's likely using the same engine Christian Whitehead used for Mania and the prior Sonic CD release.

        It's really good, supports widescreen and whatnot, and they always include a bunch of extras like swapping JP/US soundtracks and the like.

        I don't mind that price point for basically all the good Sonic games.

