Electronic Arts delays EA Sports PGA Tour to spring 2023 It looks like Electronic Arts' next licensed golfing sim won't be available to play till next year.

Electronic Arts has been working on its return to officially licensed golfing for some time with EA Sports PGA Tour. However, it looks like the return is being waylaid for a second time since its announcement. Originally set to launch sometime in late 2021, and then sometime in 2022, the game has been delayed yet again and is now targeting a launch window of spring 2023.

Electronic Arts shared this latest delay of the game via the EA Sports PGA Tour Twitter on March 22, 2022. According to the announcement, Electronic Arts has been forced to delay the game to around the spring season of next year.

“Experience the next generation of championship golf. Coming Spring 2023,” the announcement reads.

No further announcements or concrete dates were given at this time of announcement.

Experience the next generation of championship golf 🏌️🎮



Coming Spring 2023 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/4UNdgFoGiL — EA SPORTS PGA TOUR (@EASPORTSPGATOUR) March 22, 2022

While we didn’t exactly have a concrete date in 2022, this assures us that we probably won’t see any sign of EA Sports PGA Tour this year, especially with EA Play 2022 having also been cancelled.

Originally announced back in July 2021 with the promise of bringing official LPGA women’s golf professionals back into play, EA Sports PGA Tour has promised to be a major return to professional golf not seen by Electronic Arts in more than 10 years. EA has even nabbed some key licenses in the development of PGA Tour, such as The Masters Tournament. It most certainly needs these licenses with 2K and Tiger Woods also signing contracts for competing golf games in the near future, but this will also make the second time the game has been delayed since its initial announcement.

Nonetheless, the window for EA Sports PGA Tour seems to be set for spring 2023. It will remain to be seen if the game keeps this date and what other details await us down the line. Stay tuned for more updates on the game as they become available right here at Shacknews.