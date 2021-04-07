EA Sports PGA Tour nabs exclusivity of The Masters Tournament It looks like EA's PGA Tour will be the only place your virtual golfer can officially earn their green jacket in upcoming golf titles.

Electronic Arts is moving rather aggressively in its efforts to prepare for its next golf sim. EA may have lost Tiger Woods to 2K, but it’s going after just about everything else noteworthy in the scene, and that includes some of professional golf’s biggest tournaments. EA Sports just announced a partnership with the Augusta National Golf Club to gain exclusive use of The Masters Tournament for its upcoming PGA Tour game, and will prominently feature it on the cover.

EA Sports announced its partnership with The Masters via a press release and the EA Sports PGA Tour Twitter on April 7, 2021. In the press release, EA Sports PGA Tour: Road to the Masters was unveiled, playing host to one of the most important and prestigious tournaments in all of professional golf at the Augusta National Golf Club. With this partnership, EA Sports has picked up all four of pro golf’s major championships, including The Masters Tournament, PGA Championship, U.S. Open Championship, and The Open Championship.

It was very recently at the end of March 2021 that EA announced its upcoming efforts on a new PGA Tour next-gen golf sim. EA took the opportunity to boast that its upcoming game would feature some of the most recognizable courses and golfers in the world. Probably not Tiger Woods though. Just prior to the EA’s announcement, 2K signed a deal with Tiger Woods to not only keep the star golfer as a marquee on further PGA Tour 2K titles, but also make him executive director of the franchise. Despite recent injuries, Woods was still a big pickup for 2K’s golf sim, which has no doubt prompted EA Sports to aggressively pursue other notable licenses and names in the sport for its own games.

With The Masters under its belt, EA Sports PGA Tour arguably got its own massive pickup. It will remain to be seen what comes next as both the next EA and 2K golf sims remain in development throughout this year. Stay tuned as further details become available.