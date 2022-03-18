New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake

Shacknews Dump - March 18, 2022

Tune as we talk about troubles surrounding the Perfect Dark reboot and more on this week's episode of the Shacknews Dump.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

We’re coming up on the weekend and that means it’s time to get settle in and brace ourselves for another Shacknews Dump. Masahiro Sakurai might be working on something new and Dino Crisis’s lead producer is deeply involved in ExoPrimal but is the Perfect Dark reboot in danger?

On this March 18 edition of the Shacknews Dump, we’re hitting the above topics, plus ID@Xbox. What kind of indie goodness is heading our way on Xbox consoles and PC? Moreover, EA Play 2022. Does this continue to mark the all-out end of E3 festivities in 2022? We don’t know for sure, but we would love to know what Smash Ultimate director Sakurai is working on, even if it’s not in video games.

Tune in as we talk about these and further hot video game news topics on the Shacknews Dump, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch the stream just below.

Here’s the rundown of topics coming at you on today’s Shacknews Dump:

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who tunes in to watch ShackStreams like the Shacknews Dump. Your encouragement and interaction help us to continue to keep these shows going strong. If you’d like to further support livestreams on the Shacknews Twitch channel, then consider following and subscribing to the channel. Every little bit helps us to keep the fun going as we keep producing and carrying on with new and recurring shows. Don’t forget that if you have Amazon Prime, you can link it up to your Twitch account through Prime Gaming to get yourself a free Twitch subscription each month to use as you please. If you’d like to throw that subscription our way, we’d be happy to have it.

The Perfect Dark reboot may be in a perfect storm of trouble. Tune into the Shacknews Dump as we unload this and further hot gaming news. We’ll be going live shortly.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola