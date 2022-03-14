Masahiro Sakurai teases that he is working on something new The Smash Ultimate director also teased that his new project might be one that has 'nothing to do with game production.'

Many will agree that after finishing up the masterpiece that was Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, director Masahiro Sakurai deserved more than a little rest. Apparently, he’s had enough rest because Sakurai seems to be scheming up a fresh project. Even more curious, it may or may not have anything to do with video games.

Masahiro Sakurai shared some small details of his new project in a post on Famitsu. According to Sakarai (as translated by GoNintendo), he has been back to work on something and it’s coming along despite his fatigue. It also may be outside the game industry.

“I have been away for awhile now, but I am working on something. My eyes may be a little tired. You may see me in the near future in a place that has nothing to do with game production. You may or may not be able to see me. I hope to see you again in the future. Thank you very much for your time.” ~ Masahiro Sakurai

Since the end of work on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Sakurai has teased several times that his next work may not be in video games.

Sakurai has been on hiatus for quite some time. Rightfully so, he told fans not to expect to see him for a while and claimed anything new he does might not be in video games. He also mentioned that even if he did pursue something new, it would take quite some time.

“Doing anything else is going to take some time, so it’s probably best to forget about me for a while,” Sakurai told interviewers.

After the monumental effort that went into Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, it seemed like Sakurai really was done with work for a bit. That said, maybe the hiatus made a the tireless Sakurai anxious. Either way, if Sakurai is back on a project, games or not, it will be interesting to see what it turns out to be. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for new updates.