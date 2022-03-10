Evening Reading - March 10, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Triangle Strategy review: Three sides to every story
- Elden Ring's brilliance transcends the Soulsborne legacy
- WWE 2K22 DLC packs force you to buy Logan Paul if you want Rob Van Dam
- Elite Dangerous: Odyssey devs cancel console plans to focus on fixing PC version
- EA's Dead Space Remake drifts into 2023 launch window
- Eight more women accuse PlayStation of sexism
- Nvidia reveals new monthly price for RTX 3080 tier on GeForce Now
- Destiny 2 Hotfix 4.0.0.3 patch notes detail bad luck protection in Wellspring
- Report says 2021 NFT trading topped $17 billion, up 21,000% from 2020
Your daily dose of sudoku
In today's video, Simon tackles something a little bit different to a sudoku. This one involves thermos and something called a fillomino.
Time to learn about cooking from Wolfgang
I never knew there was so much I didn't know.
Time for some Destiny 2 lore
Talking about Rhulk's worm experiments. There sure are a lot of worms and worm parts in the Pyramid.
A brutal video of the Australian Prime Minister
The kids are sharing this on TicToc Mr Speaker #Auspol #Climatecrisis pic.twitter.com/7SHVdoNE8y— ruthenium erbium 🌿 (@RErbium) March 9, 2022
Might be time for an election.
Deep Rock Galactic, but four seemingly random pictures
Which one are you? I'm typically always Spider-Man.
Safe and warm in bed
if we all stay in bed, what are they gonna do? pull us out? while we’re still in our jim jams? i don’t think so— sey smythe (@seynique) March 10, 2022
Sleeping in on the weekend isn't the same as sleeping in on a day when you're supposed to go to school.
The NFT scene is wild
damn... pic.twitter.com/qCcu1yjdBm— Images That Make You Feel Pain (@ManMilk2) March 9, 2022
See how much money it made?
Destiny 2 emotes are great
Hey @bungie, thanks for the Malhari emote! Our desi fireteam loved it. 🎉#bajiraomastani #bollywood #destiny2 #destinythegame pic.twitter.com/ADrsAm4z74— Indrani | Nonagon Dice 🦉 (@nonagondice) March 10, 2022
I still love using Floss.
Found a ledge?
looking at the bloodstains around every elden ring message pic.twitter.com/EHb2kQFyJZ— kounterkitty.ttv🔪 (@KounterKitty) March 9, 2022
Have you considered jumping?
