Evening Reading - March 10, 2022

Your daily dose of sudoku

In today's video, Simon tackles something a little bit different to a sudoku. This one involves thermos and something called a fillomino.

Time to learn about cooking from Wolfgang

I never knew there was so much I didn't know.

Time for some Destiny 2 lore

Talking about Rhulk's worm experiments. There sure are a lot of worms and worm parts in the Pyramid.

A brutal video of the Australian Prime Minister

The kids are sharing this on TicToc Mr Speaker #Auspol #Climatecrisis pic.twitter.com/7SHVdoNE8y — ruthenium erbium 🌿 (@RErbium) March 9, 2022

Might be time for an election.

Deep Rock Galactic, but four seemingly random pictures

Which one are you? I'm typically always Spider-Man.

Safe and warm in bed

if we all stay in bed, what are they gonna do? pull us out? while we’re still in our jim jams? i don’t think so — sey smythe (@seynique) March 10, 2022

Sleeping in on the weekend isn't the same as sleeping in on a day when you're supposed to go to school.

The NFT scene is wild

damn... pic.twitter.com/qCcu1yjdBm — Images That Make You Feel Pain (@ManMilk2) March 9, 2022

See how much money it made?

Destiny 2 emotes are great

I still love using Floss.

Found a ledge?

looking at the bloodstains around every elden ring message pic.twitter.com/EHb2kQFyJZ — kounterkitty.ttv🔪 (@KounterKitty) March 9, 2022

Have you considered jumping?

