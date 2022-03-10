New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - March 10, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

In today's video, Simon tackles something a little bit different to a sudoku. This one involves thermos and something called a fillomino.

Time to learn about cooking from Wolfgang

I never knew there was so much I didn't know.

Time for some Destiny 2 lore

Talking about Rhulk's worm experiments. There sure are a lot of worms and worm parts in the Pyramid.

A brutal video of the Australian Prime Minister

Might be time for an election.

Deep Rock Galactic, but four seemingly random pictures

Which one are you? I'm typically always Spider-Man.

Safe and warm in bed

Sleeping in on the weekend isn't the same as sleeping in on a day when you're supposed to go to school.

The NFT scene is wild

See how much money it made?

Destiny 2 emotes are great

I still love using Floss.

Found a ledge?

Have you considered jumping?

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

It's a Rad snooze kind of day. Go and download Shackpets and upload photos of your own pet having a nap!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola