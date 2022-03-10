EA's Dead Space Remake drifts into 2023 launch window EA Motive is hard at work resurrecting one of gaming's great horror franchises and fans can expect to see it launching sometime in 2023.

EA brought lots of joy to video game fans around the globe last year when it formally announced that work had begun on a remake of the 2008 classic Dead Space. On the heels of successful projects at rival publishers such as Resident Evil 2 Remake, EA opted to bring one of its older properties into the current generation with help from EA Motive studio. While there was never an official launch window for the project, many believed it could arrive by the end of this year. According to those familiar with the situation, the Dead Space Remake is now targeting a 2023 release window.

News of the later launch window was reported by VentureBeat. EA has not publicly shown any media or offered concrete information on the project since its debut trailer from the July 2021 EA Play event. The trailer itself was fairly ambiguous, save for the hero shot of Isaac Clarke at the end.

While news on the project has been slim for most of the last year, EA Motive let fans know that an upcoming developer stream was inbound and would be the next big look at what the team is cooking up for fans of being frightened in outer space. This stream is scheduled for the end of this week on Friday, March 11.

We know that EA Motive has previously pledged to make the Remake a seamless experience. They want to avoid unnecessary loading screens or other roadblocks that could potentially affect the flow and tension in the game. This approach was used to great effect in titles like 2018’s God of War. We should know more about the Dead Space remake once the developer stream wraps up on Friday. Make sure to check back in with us at Shacknews for all the details.