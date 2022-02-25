Shacknews Dump - February 25, 2022 It was a wild week worldwide, but we bring all the hottest gaming news together in one place as always with this week's Shacknews Dump.

This week was quite a voyage through stormy seas. There was plenty of good gaming news, but there’s no pretending the dark clouds hanging overhead weren’t there. Nonetheless, we’ll be talking about the good, bad, and ugly on today’s episode of the Shacknews Dump.

On this February 25 edition of the Shacknews Dump, the ongoing shenanigans at Activision Blizzard aren’t the worst thing happening this week. Our eyes are overseas as we wish well to the people of Ukraine and those fleeing their homes, suffering, or standing stalwart in the face of a Russian invasion.

It’s not all bad. A growing group of European publishers and developers have cast their lot in support Ukraine and even made donations to various supporting efforts for the region. Beyond that, we couldn’t possibly let this week get away without talking about the Street Fighter 6 reveal and other Capcom fun.

Here’s the rundown of topics we’ll be chatting about on today’s Shacknews Dump:

The days may be cloudy, but gaming is still generally a force of good in the world. Stay tuned as we address elephants and look towards brighter things on this week’s Shacknews Dump!