New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake

Shacknews Dump - February 25, 2022

It was a wild week worldwide, but we bring all the hottest gaming news together in one place as always with this week's Shacknews Dump.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

This week was quite a voyage through stormy seas. There was plenty of good gaming news, but there’s no pretending the dark clouds hanging overhead weren’t there. Nonetheless, we’ll be talking about the good, bad, and ugly on today’s episode of the Shacknews Dump.

On this February 25 edition of the Shacknews Dump, the ongoing shenanigans at Activision Blizzard aren’t the worst thing happening this week. Our eyes are overseas as we wish well to the people of Ukraine and those fleeing their homes, suffering, or standing stalwart in the face of a Russian invasion.

It’s not all bad. A growing group of European publishers and developers have cast their lot in support Ukraine and even made donations to various supporting efforts for the region. Beyond that, we couldn’t possibly let this week get away without talking about the Street Fighter 6 reveal and other Capcom fun.

Join us as we talk about these and other hot news stories from the week on the Shacknews Dump, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch below.

Here’s the rundown of topics we’ll be chatting about on today’s Shacknews Dump:

As always, we’d like to thank those who tune into ShackStream productions like the Shacknews Dump. Your viewership and interaction continue to make these livestreams well worth our time. If you’d like to support our livestream efforts even further, then consider following and subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. It helps us to continue to keep these streams going full-steam ahead. Don’t forget that if you happen to have an Amazon Prime account, you can link it up to your Twitch account through Prime Gaming for a free Twitch subscription each month. Use it as you please, but we’d be happy to have it if you’ve nowhere else to drop it!

The days may be cloudy, but gaming is still generally a force of good in the world. Stay tuned as we address elephants and look towards brighter things on this week’s Shacknews Dump!

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola