Evening Reading - February 10, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Conan Chop Chop makes crushing your enemies a lighthearted & comical party
- Building a better Madden to honor the legend
- Painting the pitch red with Blood Bowl 3
- Deep Rock Galactic board game Kickstarter campaign live now
- Nintendo Switch hacking group leader sentenced to over 3 years in jail
- Dead Island 2 reportedly still in development & could get new reveal this year
- Grounded celebrates 10 million players with a free Steam weekend
- Team17 report includes details about low pay and sexual harassment
- Twitter (TWTR) announces $4 billion share buyback
- Horizon Forbidden West's PS Store page updates with free PS4 to PS5 upgrade
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Simon tackles a rather minimalistic sudoku today, however, this one has something quite unique about it! It has an additional row at the bottom.
Rasputin's dance video
The latest entry in the Kingsman films focuses on the legendary Rasputin, and we've finally got a music video featuring Boney M's iconic song.
Let people enjoy things
Some of y’all have DEFINITELY lost the plot because “let people enjoy things” is about like, pineapple on pizza and terrible tv shows, not racism and using the n-word— Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) February 8, 2022
That means innocent things like odd food choices or sport preferences.
Time to hit the slopes
A couple put a mic on their 4-year-old while snowboarding, and dressed him up in a dinosaur outfit.— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) February 10, 2022
In case you could use a smile today…pic.twitter.com/dr31N1lTJ3
This kid is adorable.
Cringe
TikTokers gotta stop doing this to service workers pic.twitter.com/KZISFqhjZk— Kalhan (@KalhanR) February 10, 2022
So much cringe.
Kirby time!
wait so we weren't drawing kirby in rotom forms? pic.twitter.com/BxosKup6q6— cafhune 🌸💫 processing orders (@cafhune) February 10, 2022
Adorable drawings.
Mario Kart 9 is looking sick pic.twitter.com/8HuogdDHUB— APLE | Mari 🍎✨ (@marikyuutie) February 9, 2022
The ultimate vehicle.
Be sure to get tested if you experience any one of these symptoms pic.twitter.com/pGt42KSJR7— chubigans (@chubigans) February 9, 2022
Some medical advice.
The Nintendo Direct has us super excited
So many emotions…. pic.twitter.com/hwKntlpBR5— Krysta Yang (@breath0air) February 10, 2022
How good was that Nintendo Direct though?
Share!
no no, i don’t want any, really pic.twitter.com/u4ixbu0d8i— Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) February 9, 2022
Sharing is caring.
Photo bomb!
February 9, 2022
Blep.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
Here's a photo of Rad feeling all sleepy. If you like this photo, you'll love the ones you can find over on Shackpets. Go ahead and download it and start uploading photos of your own pet! You can even challenge other pets and vote on which one you think is cuter.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - February 10, 2022