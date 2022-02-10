New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - February 10, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles a rather minimalistic sudoku today, however, this one has something quite unique about it! It has an additional row at the bottom.

Rasputin's dance video

The latest entry in the Kingsman films focuses on the legendary Rasputin, and we've finally got a music video featuring Boney M's iconic song.

Let people enjoy things

That means innocent things like odd food choices or sport preferences.

Time to hit the slopes

This kid is adorable.

Cringe

So much cringe.

Kirby time!

Adorable drawings.

The ultimate vehicle.

Some medical advice.

The Nintendo Direct has us super excited

How good was that Nintendo Direct though?

Share!

Sharing is caring.

Photo bomb!

Blep.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad feeling all sleepy. If you like this photo, you'll love the ones you can find over on Shackpets. Go ahead and download it and start uploading photos of your own pet! You can even challenge other pets and vote on which one you think is cuter.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

