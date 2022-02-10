New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Grounded celebrates 10 million players with a free Steam weekend

Obsidian's Grounded has crossed the 10 million players milestone.
Donovan Erskine
1

Grounded first released in early acces back in 2020, introducing players to the dangerous world that is the Backyard. Playing as children shrunken down to the size of bugs, players are forced to survive by managing resources, building shelter, and fighting off the many creatures that roam the grass. The game has continually received new content updates as it builds its player base, which led to a major milestone being crossed today. Obsidian Entertainment has announced that Grounded has surpassed 10 million players.

Obsidian Entertainment announced the 10 million players milestone for Grounded with a post to the game’s Twitter account. The announcement was accompanied by a video from Game Director Adam Brennecke. In the video, Brennecke thanks each of the 10 million players that have paid a visit to the Backyard. He also confirms that Obsidian is currently planning to launch the 1.0 version of Grounded by the end of this year.

In celebration of the milestone, Grounded will be free-to-play on Steam this weekend, from today until February 13, 2022. If you haven’t had a chance to check the game out, this is as good of a time as any, as it’s received a plethora of new content and features since its 2020 launch. If you’re an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, the game is also available at no additional charge through that service.

Grounded’s latest major update was Into the Wood, which added new areas, several new bugs, additional items. All of this new content can be enjoyed as a part of the game’s free Steam weekend.

Grounded has crossed 10 million players, and this comes ahead of the game’s full release later this year. For future updates on what Obsidian Entertainment is cooking up with Grounded, stick with Shaknews.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

