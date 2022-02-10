New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Twitter (TWTR) announces $4 billion share buyback

Twitter's Q4 2021 and fiscal year-end earnings results were strong to say the least, and the company is purchasing back shares on that success.
TJ Denzer
1

As we keep moving through various tech and game companies reporting on their recent fiscal quarter ends, eyes are falling on Twitter today. The company has closed out its Q4 2021, as well as the end of its fiscal year and it has good news to report for the most part. Twitter did quite well in its fiscal year wrap-up and as a direct result, the company is authorizing a $4 billion USD share buyback.

Twitter announced its share repurchase program alongside its Q4 2021 and fiscal year 2021 results on its investor relations page on February 10, 2022. Twitter had big momentum as it closed out its 2021 fiscal year, boasting a 13 percent growth of average monetizable daily active users (mDAU) in Q4 to reach 217 million. On top of that, the company reported an annual revenue growth of 37 percent for a total of $5.08 billion to close out the year. Riding on that momentum, the company announced it would be authorizing a $4 Billion Share Repurchase Program, including a $2 billion accelerated share repurchase.

Twitter's (TWTR) stock price rose sharply on the day following release of its Q4 2021 and fiscal year 2021 results, as well as the announcement of its $4 billion share repurchase program.
Twitter’s new Share Repurchase Program is set to replace one that was set up in 2020 as its fiscal results press release outlined.

Twitter’s major win for its recent quarter and fiscal year is hugely contrasting to its leading competitor Facebook (or Meta), which came in short on DAUs and had massive expenditures in VR/AR investment and technology. While Meta struggles, it looks like Twitter is better set in its footing for the following year with various new programs and features coming to its platform. With its share buyback program, those who have invested in Twitter so far may be set for a solid payday as the company strengthens its position in the market.

Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

