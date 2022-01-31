New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - January 31, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

American McGee's Alice in Wonderland is getting a TV adaptation

The dark and gothic video game take on the classic Alice in Wonderland story looks to be getting its own TV series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, David Hayter will be the showrunner for Radar Pictures.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Today, Simon is tackling a sudoku that is packed full of thermometers and killer cages.

Dunkey takes a look back at 2021

There were a lot of gems last year, as well as a lot of misses. 

The history of speedrunning Dark Souls 3

It's always incredible to hear how tricks and glitches are discovered and then worked into new runs.

Zelda Map made of LEGO

This is breath-taking.

Jet Set Radio Future jacket

This jacket is awesome. How good is JSRF?

King of the Hill screen

I'm fairly certain this episode is about the Y2K bug.

How long until the NFT thing is over?

I can't believe apes, of all things, are the defining characteristic of the NFT movement.

Throwing some sick shade

I'm a fan of this meme.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night. Look at his beautiful ginger stripes! You can see more of these stripes if you download Shackpets. You can also upload photos of your own pet and challenge others to see which one the community votes to be the cutest!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola