Evening Reading - January 31, 2022

In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus review: When Pokemon ruled the Earth
- The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection swings with extra Hz
- Zorya: The Celestial Sisters shines light on co-op puzzling
- Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of January 31, 2022
- The New York Times acquires Wordle
- PlayStation Studios pursuing further acquisitions according to Jim Ryan
- Microsoft Flight Simulator to add DLSS with DirectX 12 update
- Bungie confirms Destiny 2 will remain multi-platform following Sony deal
- Sony PlayStation acquires Bungie for $3.6 billion
- Troy Baker backpedals on NFT partnership, apologizes for 'hate or create' comment
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
American McGee's Alice in Wonderland is getting a TV adaptation
The dark and gothic video game take on the classic Alice in Wonderland story looks to be getting its own TV series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, David Hayter will be the showrunner for Radar Pictures.
Your daily dose of sudoku
Today, Simon is tackling a sudoku that is packed full of thermometers and killer cages.
Dunkey takes a look back at 2021
There were a lot of gems last year, as well as a lot of misses.
The history of speedrunning Dark Souls 3
It's always incredible to hear how tricks and glitches are discovered and then worked into new runs.
Zelda Map made of LEGO
This is breath-taking.
Jet Set Radio Future jacket
Jet Set Radio Future “Graffiti Soul” Work Jacket by Sagesone pic.twitter.com/1W2xH6pvex— eccö archive (@3CC0__) January 30, 2022
This jacket is awesome. How good is JSRF?
King of the Hill screen
January 30, 2022
I'm fairly certain this episode is about the Y2K bug.
How long until the NFT thing is over?
*Celebrity name trending*— Robert Manchild 🏳️⚧️ (@RobertManchild) January 27, 2022
2020: oh god did they die
2022: oh god did they buy an ape
I can't believe apes, of all things, are the defining characteristic of the NFT movement.
Throwing some sick shade
January 31, 2022
I'm a fan of this meme.
