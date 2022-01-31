Evening Reading - January 31, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

American McGee's Alice in Wonderland is getting a TV adaptation

The dark and gothic video game take on the classic Alice in Wonderland story looks to be getting its own TV series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, David Hayter will be the showrunner for Radar Pictures.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Today, Simon is tackling a sudoku that is packed full of thermometers and killer cages.

Dunkey takes a look back at 2021

There were a lot of gems last year, as well as a lot of misses.

The history of speedrunning Dark Souls 3

It's always incredible to hear how tricks and glitches are discovered and then worked into new runs.

Zelda Map made of LEGO

This is breath-taking.

Jet Set Radio Future jacket

Jet Set Radio Future “Graffiti Soul” Work Jacket by Sagesone pic.twitter.com/1W2xH6pvex — eccö archive (@3CC0__) January 30, 2022

This jacket is awesome. How good is JSRF?

King of the Hill screen

pic.twitter.com/GAaTva8Y85 — King of the Hill Screens (@kothscreens) January 30, 2022

I'm fairly certain this episode is about the Y2K bug.

How long until the NFT thing is over?

*Celebrity name trending*



2020: oh god did they die



2022: oh god did they buy an ape — Robert Manchild 🏳️‍⚧️ (@RobertManchild) January 27, 2022

I can't believe apes, of all things, are the defining characteristic of the NFT movement.

Throwing some sick shade

I'm a fan of this meme.

