Bungie confirms Destiny 2 will remain multi-platform following Sony deal

Destiny 2 will be sticking around on Xbox and PC despite the Sony acquisition.
Donovan Erskine
January 2022 capped off with yet another major news bomb in the video game industry when Sony announced that it would be acquiring Bungie. With the studio being the developer behind Destiny 2, one of the most popular multiplayer games in the world, there were immediate concerns surrounding the game’s future on non-PlayStation platforms. Worry not, as Bungie has confirmed that Destiny 2 will remain a multi-platform game.

Following the announcement that Sony would be acquiring Bungie for $3.6 billion, Bungie made their own blog post where they talked about their “shared vision” for the future of Destiny 2. It’s here that the developer confirmed that Destiny 2 would not be going platform-exclusive following the acquisition. “Our commitment to Destiny 2 as a multi-platform game with full cross-play capability remains unchanged. We want you to play The Witch Queen on February 22, 2022, on the platform of YOUR choice.”

Destiny 2 fans on Xbox and PC can take a sigh of relief that they won’t be forced to buy a PlayStation console in order to continue playing the sci-fi shooter. While Destiny 2 will remain multi-platform, Bungie is working on a brand new game, which there has been no word on the planned platforms for release.

With Destiny 2 continuing to grow and pull in new players on all platforms, it makes sense that Bungie and Sony would want to keep the game multi-platform. Of course, this all comes just weeks after we learned that Microsoft would be acquiring Activision Blizzard, which led to many conversations about franchises like Call of Duty and Overwatch potentially going exclusive. As we continue to follow the impact of Sony’s Bungie acquisition, stick with Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

