The New York Times acquires Wordle

The popular word-guessing game Wordle has been purchased by the New York Times for a number in "the low seven figures."
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Image: Getty Images
14

Wordle has taken the internet by storm this month, as social media users have made daily posts to share their results in trying to guess the daily 5-letter word. After all the wild success, Wordle has found a new home. The New York Times has announced that it acquired Wordle for a number in “the low seven figures.”

The New York Times announced its acquisition of Wordle in an article shared on January 31, 2022. The browser-based game that currently pulls in millions of users a day will now be operated by one of North America’s most notable publications. With a long history of word games in its paper, it seems that the New York Times will look to add Wordle to its word game offerings. Creator Josh Wardle also issued a statement following the sale.

The New York Times neglected to share just how much it paid to acquire Wordle, but says that the number is in “the low seven figures,” meaning that the publication paid upwards of a million dollars to acquire the game. With how popular the game has become over the past month, it’s no surprise that a company as big as NYT was interested in getting in on the deal. Earlier this month, Wordle creator Josh Wardle stated that he had no plans to monetize the game following its breakout success.

With the New York Times acquiring Wordle, fans of the game are likely wondering when and how it will impact the way they play. “The company said the game would initially remain free to new and existing players,” NYT states in its story.

Wordle was first released back in October of 2021 and hit nuclear levels of success this month, becoming a mainstay across social media feeds. To keep up with everything that’s happening to Wordle, stick with Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

  Shacknews
    reply
    January 31, 2022 2:00 PM

    January 31, 2022 2:00 PM

Donovan Erskine posted a new article, The New York Times acquires Wordle

    • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
      reply
      January 31, 2022 2:04 PM

      Wordle bought by NYT. 🤮

      well that was fun while it lasted.

      • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 31, 2022 2:05 PM

        https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/31/business/media/new-york-times-wordle.html

      • WhoaEagleRay legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        January 31, 2022 2:07 PM

        Number of tries changes based on subscriber status and household income.

      • Evil Queen Bee
        reply
        January 31, 2022 2:12 PM

        I mean good for the dude that made it. Not like a copycat can't pop up in a few hours.

        • zehh legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 31, 2022 2:20 PM

          There's a bunch of those.

          Honestly judging from interviews with him, he was probably overwhelmed by the success and this is likely the best exit for the game. Good for him.

        • j0nchan legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          January 31, 2022 2:59 PM

          but the copy cats cant duplicate the success of the social factor of the game.

      • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        January 31, 2022 2:13 PM

        Low seven figures. Damn. Good for that dude for essentially winning the lottery!

      • greenbergMD legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        January 31, 2022 2:16 PM

        Damn, now it'll go behind a paywall.

      • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        January 31, 2022 2:19 PM

        I want to bitch but I'd also sell out asap

      • ninjase moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        January 31, 2022 2:20 PM

        For seven figures!!!!!!! Damn good job to that dude

      • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        January 31, 2022 2:22 PM

        So I guess that's how he makes money on it.

      • WhoaEagleRay legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        January 31, 2022 2:33 PM

        All five letter words must now be approved by multi-racial mixed-sexuality committee of Ivy League graduates.

      • Psigun
        reply
        January 31, 2022 3:08 PM

        Happy for the guy and also for me and other fans of the game since it's going to get long-term support by people that know how to run these things long-term. A good move for NYT also. A win-win-win.

      • Jrsol legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        January 31, 2022 3:09 PM

        Good for him

        • Jrsol legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          January 31, 2022 3:10 PM

          Nytimes: WW3 has begun *clicks link* Sorry your 5 free articles this month have been used on wordle

    • multisync legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ludicrous
      reply
      January 31, 2022 3:02 PM

      Sweet! I love the times xword app with games. Hated the wordle site but this will be great!

    • Psigun
      reply
      January 31, 2022 3:06 PM

      Great news imo. I look forward to playing daily on their version. I hope they reset to #1 with whatever they do so everyone gets a chance to get in on the ground floor.

      • Psigun
        reply
        January 31, 2022 3:07 PM

        Also really happy the creator, Wardle, got made off the deal. Congrats out there to you, my dude.

        • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          January 31, 2022 3:13 PM

          This is like finding out the inventor of the toilet was named crapper

    • G D mercury mega
      reply
      January 31, 2022 3:20 PM

      YOU HAVE REACHED YOUR LIMIT OF GUESSES. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE FOR MORE.

    • Psigun
      reply
      January 31, 2022 3:23 PM

      ok i'm rethinking my positivity on this deal as i try to read more about this news

      https://i.imgur.com/EsYnzN7.png

      • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 31, 2022 3:30 PM

        I mean, if you are a NYT sub then it’s great for you. If not, then gotta pay up soon!

    • HL3dsx legacy 10 years
      reply
      January 31, 2022 3:31 PM

      Yay another account to get breached!

    • GrnMonster legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      January 31, 2022 3:36 PM

      This probably sucks for anyone who was hoping for it to remain free, but if they make it a part of their Crossword app then it would be ok with me.

      If you love word games you get the NYT daily crossword, plus the entire archive of all of their crosswords. You also get the Spelling Bee which is a good game as well. Add Wordle to that and it would be a make a great deal even better.

      • baconisgod legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 31, 2022 4:32 PM

        they said it will remain free, likely will just need to register.

    • prokat legacy 10 years
      reply
      January 31, 2022 4:36 PM

      in response to Sony buying Bungie, I presume?

    • HojuSimpson legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 31, 2022 4:54 PM

      https://twitter.com/Popehat/status/1488271190305116164

      Shit, now my access to Wordle is going to be determined by three guys in a diner in Ohio

      LMAO

    • bobokiller legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      January 31, 2022 5:23 PM

      NYT buys Wordle using a Beeple #Everyday NFT

    • wtf11110010
      reply
      January 31, 2022 5:27 PM

      who all pays for nytimes gaming? i do. i think it's worth it. crossword + spelling bee is daily fun

