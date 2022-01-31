Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of January 31, 2022 Take a look at what you can expect from the Shacknews Twitch channel this week.

Happy Monday! As January comes to a close, we're trucking along with more of our weekly content over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Here's what we've got up our sleeves in the livestreaming department for this week.

Shacknews livestream schedule – Week of January 31, 2022

You can find all our livestreams on Twitch.tv/Shacknews. There you can meet our roster of hosts and become familiar with our community.

Shacknews Livestream Schedule Stream Name When to Watch Indie-licious with TJ Denzer Monday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET The Wide World of Electronic Sports Monday at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET skankcore64 with Bryan Lefler Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! with Donovan and Greg Thursday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET Big Team Building - Staff Halo livestream Thursday at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET The Dump with Blake and TJ Friday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET skankcore64 with Bryan Lefler Sunday at 3 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET

If you like the content that we produce over on our Twitch channel, and you're looking for another way to show your support, you can do so by subscribing. Amazon Prime subscribers can redeem a free subscription every month to use anywhere on Twitch via Prime Gaming.

If you're looking for even more Shacknews content, we've got a library of videos over on the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels.