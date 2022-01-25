Evening Reading - January 25, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Star Wars strategy game among three franchise titles in development at Respawn
- Valve's Dynamic Cloud Sync to allow easy save transfer between Steam Deck & PC
- Chip designer Arm may step up plans for IPO if NVIDIA deal fails
- Several Kirby Amiibo getting reprints ahead of Kirby and the Forgotten Land's release
- Raven Software restructures QA team amid unionization move
- Final Fantasy 14 director plans to continue work on the game for the next 10 years
- Blizzard is developing a survival game set in a new universe
- Electronic Arts reportedly done with Star Wars after three confirmed Respawn titles
- Rainbow Six Extraction to offer all owners a Buddy Pass Thursday
- Microsoft (MSFT) Q2 2022 earnings results beat revenue and EPS expectations
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
A totally normal conversation about NFTs
Not forced, very natural. 100% real enthusiasm for this totally real and not a scam NFT thingpic.twitter.com/4Gdl5Jv8Ot— ℮oin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) January 25, 2022
Here's your NFT cringe clip of the day.
Massive ears on this rabbit
Oh lord he hearin pic.twitter.com/imRyNF2Xet— Spey (@_spey) January 24, 2022
Bunnelby, is that you?
Throwing a chancla at a hispanic mom
This had me dying pic.twitter.com/zZIc0Yh6aN— Noir Enigma | Sidequest (check out my gofundme) (@TheNoirEnigma) January 24, 2022
One of the most dangerous things a man can (attempt) to do.
What kind of game is this?
Mmm pic.twitter.com/EuvT0gXd80— Mobile Game Hell (@mobilegamehell) January 25, 2022
These mobile game ads are really getting weirder by the day.
Thanking Mama Kelce after the Kansas City W
He took the time to thank Travis Kelce's mom after the Chiefs W last night 😂— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) January 25, 2022
(via gondoem/IG) pic.twitter.com/uBlJEwWOjG
Giving thanks where it's due for the greatest tight end in the league.
New World is getting more endgame content
⚔️ Experience New World like never before with Expedition Mutators, now live!!!— New World (@playnewworld) January 25, 2022
See you in Aeternum 😈 pic.twitter.com/rwcVvaiBKE
It'll be interesting to see how Expedition Mutators shake things up.
New Halo series trailer coming this weekend
Suit up Spartans, the wait is almost over. The official trailer for #HaloTheSeries lands this Sunday during halftime of the AFC Championship Game on @CBS and @ParamountPlus. pic.twitter.com/fRzZ1Ml6cD— Halo on Paramount+ (@HaloTheSeries) January 25, 2022
We're getting a fresh look at the Paramount Plus Halo series during the AFC Championship!
Happy birthday Celeste!
Happy 4 year anniversary to @celeste_game! 🎉 The heartwarming and soul crushing platformer was our Indie Game of the Year in 2018 and continues to have an impact.— Shacknews (@shacknews) January 26, 2022
Check out our Indie GOTY article here: https://t.co/3xkl8hdqFA 🎊 #Celeste pic.twitter.com/nWjfoJ0EAn
This awesome indie turns 4 years old today!
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Evening Reading - January 25, 2022