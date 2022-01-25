New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - January 25, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

A totally normal conversation about NFTs

Here's your NFT cringe clip of the day.

Massive ears on this rabbit

Bunnelby, is that you?

Throwing a chancla at a hispanic mom

One of the most dangerous things a man can (attempt) to do.

What kind of game is this?

These mobile game ads are really getting weirder by the day.

Thanking Mama Kelce after the Kansas City W

Giving thanks where it's due for the greatest tight end in the league.

New World is getting more endgame content

It'll be interesting to see how Expedition Mutators shake things up.

New Halo series trailer coming this weekend

We're getting a fresh look at the Paramount Plus Halo series during the AFC Championship!

Happy birthday Celeste!

This awesome indie turns 4 years old today!

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day.

Hello, Meet Lola