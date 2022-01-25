New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake

Final Fantasy 14 director plans to continue work on the game for the next 10 years

Endwalker might be the end of a long storyline for Final Fantasy 14, but its director revealed he's still got plans for years of content and updates.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

With Final Fantasy 14 having released its Endwalker expansion and having come to PlayStation 5 to spread the wealth across platform generations, some might think that Final Fantasy 14 is probably set to wrap up outside of game fixes and events here and there. Some would be wrong. If FF14 director Naoki Yoshida has his way, he’s reportedly got about 10 years of work planned out for the continuation of the popular MMORPG.

Naoki Yoshida shared some of his thoughts on the continuation of Final Fantasy 14 in a mahjong tournament livestream related to the game, some details of which were translated in a Reddit post. According to the post, when asked about what he’s working on now, Yoshida revealed that as long as he’s healthy, he plans on working on Final Fantasy 14 for the next 10 years. He’s apparently been so busy planning and designing content to that effect that he hasn’t played December’s Raids in the game yet.

Even with Endwalker giving closure to long-running narratives in Final Fantasy 14, it sounds like director Naoki Yoshida has years of plans for the game.
Even with Endwalker giving closure to long-running narratives in Final Fantasy 14, it sounds like director Naoki Yoshida has years of plans for the game.

Final Fantasy 14 would absolutely not be the powerhouse it now is in the MMO genre without Naoki Yoshida. After a dismal launch, Yoshida has seen the game through some rough times to a transformation that has made it hugely popular. It culminated last year in the launch of Final Fantasy 14 on PS5, as well as a completion of the game’s ongoing story in the Endwalker expansion. That said, it sounds like the fun and adventures in Final Fantasy 14’s world are far from over. Yoshida’s also a busy fellow as he’s also lending his talents as a producer on Final Fantasy 16, which has been absent from news for quite some time beyond the rumors that it’s behind schedule and delayed.

Nonetheless, it would seem that Final Fantasy 14 fans have little to worry about in regards to the game coming to an end anytime soon. If Yoshida has his way, it sounds like Final Fantasy 14 will be supported for at least the next decade.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola