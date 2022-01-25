Final Fantasy 14 director plans to continue work on the game for the next 10 years Endwalker might be the end of a long storyline for Final Fantasy 14, but its director revealed he's still got plans for years of content and updates.

With Final Fantasy 14 having released its Endwalker expansion and having come to PlayStation 5 to spread the wealth across platform generations, some might think that Final Fantasy 14 is probably set to wrap up outside of game fixes and events here and there. Some would be wrong. If FF14 director Naoki Yoshida has his way, he’s reportedly got about 10 years of work planned out for the continuation of the popular MMORPG.

Naoki Yoshida shared some of his thoughts on the continuation of Final Fantasy 14 in a mahjong tournament livestream related to the game, some details of which were translated in a Reddit post. According to the post, when asked about what he’s working on now, Yoshida revealed that as long as he’s healthy, he plans on working on Final Fantasy 14 for the next 10 years. He’s apparently been so busy planning and designing content to that effect that he hasn’t played December’s Raids in the game yet.

Even with Endwalker giving closure to long-running narratives in Final Fantasy 14, it sounds like director Naoki Yoshida has years of plans for the game.

Final Fantasy 14 would absolutely not be the powerhouse it now is in the MMO genre without Naoki Yoshida. After a dismal launch, Yoshida has seen the game through some rough times to a transformation that has made it hugely popular. It culminated last year in the launch of Final Fantasy 14 on PS5, as well as a completion of the game’s ongoing story in the Endwalker expansion. That said, it sounds like the fun and adventures in Final Fantasy 14’s world are far from over. Yoshida’s also a busy fellow as he’s also lending his talents as a producer on Final Fantasy 16, which has been absent from news for quite some time beyond the rumors that it’s behind schedule and delayed.

Nonetheless, it would seem that Final Fantasy 14 fans have little to worry about in regards to the game coming to an end anytime soon. If Yoshida has his way, it sounds like Final Fantasy 14 will be supported for at least the next decade.