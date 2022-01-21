Evening Reading - January 21, 2022

Look, Shacknews, I'm a cowboy! Howdy, howdy, howdy! Time to mosey off into this week's Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the gaming horn

Ready to relive the adventures of Nathan Drake? Check out this trailer for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection before it hits the PS5 next week. (PC owners, don't worry, it's coming for you later this year.)

If you're waiting to get serious, here's the first 10 minutes of the new standalone expansion to Serious Sam 4. It's Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem and it's out this Tuesday!

Here's the latest reveal for the upcoming Total War: Warhammer 3. It's the new Daemon Prince, a new playable Legendary Lord. The time to take up arms against the Ruinous Powers is almost at hand when Toral War: Warhammer 3 hits on February 17 on PC. And it will be day one on PC Game Pass.

A new challenger approaches.



@HeadupGames sent over this cool video of AKNY running on the steam deck pic.twitter.com/L2uosQ9q4I — Aerial_Knight (@aerial_knight) January 21, 2022

The list of Steam Deck supported games is growing. Check out Aerial_Knight's Never Yield on Valve's handheld.

What is River City Girls Zero? Watch this primer and find out.

Hey Nintendo Switch friends:



Don't forget to log into Exo Outfitters and claim your "Power" bundle! For the rest of you, you can still grab it as long as you purchase before the end of February!🤖🤖 pic.twitter.com/NilZTHxp95 — ASTRONEER - Now on Nintendo Switch!! (@astroneergame) January 22, 2022

And don't forget to pick up some Metroid-themed items for your Switch copy of Astroneer!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today in ugly apes

whatever you do, please don't right click this, "save-as", and set it as your pfp, don't, i own this



i spent our entire marketing budget on it and i don't want to lose my job pic.twitter.com/6mbIyXGHMn — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) January 21, 2022

I don't think they have to worry about anybody saving that as their profile pic.

Latency explained

Who did this? 😂

Ping : a short story. pic.twitter.com/JqN5zN1gml — Kummer Speck (@2Canadians) January 19, 2022

Go restart your router, just in case.

Spice up your life

I've created the fabled Spice Girls Melange and put the Spice Girls into Dune. pic.twitter.com/bMqiEidloo — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) January 20, 2022

Remember how much fun music videos used to be back in the day?

*sips from bong*

Pepperidge Farm remembers.

Classic commercials!

Maximilian and his crew check out some old school video game commercials. You know how much we love old commercials here at Shacknews.

Riddle me this!

This is why The Batman is 3 hours long. pic.twitter.com/htQDJsgdZ7 — The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) January 20, 2022

It's worth it when you finally find the last one!

Good boy!

Took me a sec to realize I was controlling THE DOG! Windjammers 2 is so good! Early GotY contender right here, heh, for real! #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/aEDeGfIbEi — Michael Julius (@juliusaurus) January 21, 2022

Go play Windjammers 2, people! It's on Game Pass!

Halo-ing with the Shacknews staff

You can see these and other clips like this in real time by joining us on the Shacknews Twitch channel.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Welcome back, Mox!

And here's your Friday night posedown, courtesy of tonight's episode of AEW Rampage.

Tonight in video game music

A little game called Nobody Saves the World came out this week, so let's celebrate by chilling with the full soundtrack! (This is on Game Pass, too, btw!)

That's your Evening Reading to send you into the fourth weekend of 2022. Keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!