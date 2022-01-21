New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake

Evening Reading - January 21, 2022

We're catching up with new trailers, old commercials, and checking our latency with tonight's Friday edition of Evening Reading.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
2

Look, Shacknews, I'm a cowboy! Howdy, howdy, howdy! Time to mosey off into this week's Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the gaming horn

Ready to relive the adventures of Nathan Drake? Check out this trailer for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection before it hits the PS5 next week. (PC owners, don't worry, it's coming for you later this year.)

If you're waiting to get serious, here's the first 10 minutes of the new standalone expansion to Serious Sam 4. It's Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem and it's out this Tuesday!

Here's the latest reveal for the upcoming Total War: Warhammer 3. It's the new Daemon Prince, a new playable Legendary Lord. The time to take up arms against the Ruinous Powers is almost at hand when Toral War: Warhammer 3 hits on February 17 on PC. And it will be day one on PC Game Pass.

The list of Steam Deck supported games is growing. Check out Aerial_Knight's Never Yield on Valve's handheld.

What is River City Girls Zero? Watch this primer and find out.

And don't forget to pick up some Metroid-themed items for your Switch copy of Astroneer!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today in ugly apes

I don't think they have to worry about anybody saving that as their profile pic.

Latency explained

Go restart your router, just in case.

Spice up your life

Remember how much fun music videos used to be back in the day?

*sips from bong*

Pepperidge Farm remembers.

Classic commercials!

Maximilian and his crew check out some old school video game commercials. You know how much we love old commercials here at Shacknews.

Riddle me this!

It's worth it when you finally find the last one!

Good boy!

Go play Windjammers 2, people! It's on Game Pass!

Halo-ing with the Shacknews staff

You can see these and other clips like this in real time by joining us on the Shacknews Twitch channel.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Welcome back, Mox!

And here's your Friday night posedown, courtesy of tonight's episode of AEW Rampage.

Tonight in video game music

A little game called Nobody Saves the World came out this week, so let's celebrate by chilling with the full soundtrack! (This is on Game Pass, too, btw!)

That's your Evening Reading to send you into the fourth weekend of 2022. Keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola