Ghostwire Tokyo PlayStation Store leak suggests a possible March release The PlayStation Store listing of Ghostwire Tokyo was updated with a date that was hastily removed soon after.

The current efforts of The Evil Within developer Tango Gameworks are being put towards Ghostwire Tokyo, but there’s been little word on when the supernatural martial arts game will arrive on PlayStation 5 and PC. That changed recently, but probably not when it was supposed to. A recently pulled listing on the PlayStation Store suggested that Ghostwire Tokyo might be coming in late March.

The alleged details regarding Ghostwire Tokyo’s launch date were spotted on its PlayStation Store listing before they were quickly removed. That said, the folks at MP1st were able to snap a screengrab of what was there before it was removed. According to the screenshots taken, Ghostwire Tokyo may have an alleged launch date of March 24, 2022. That said, there’s little reason to believe it’s a concrete date until Tango Gameworks or Bethesda make an announcement on the matter. There’s no telling why the date was posted and pulled and it could have very well been a placeholder or a mistake in data entry, just to name a few reasons why it’s not there anymore.

Ghostwire Tokyo will feature a blend of supernatural enemies and powers, as well as physical combat akin to martial arts.

Ghostwire Tokyo has been an interesting game to watch in its development since it was first revealed at the E3 2019 Bethesda Showcase. With a mix of paranormal activity and the powers to fight against it, as well as seemingly a degree of martial arts in play, it’s an odd duck that found an easy place on our Most Anticipated Games of 2022. Even with creative director Ikumi Nakamura leaving to pursue other interests and the game itself catching delays, it’s shaping up to look like it will be quite the interesting and thrilling adventure.

There’s no telling just yet if the leaked March release date for Ghostwire Tokyo is real yet, so stay tuned here at Shacknews to our 2022 release date calendar for further updates and details.