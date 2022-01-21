Weekend PC Download Deals for Jan. 21: Humble Winter Sale continues

If you're looking for big sales from Steam and the Epic Games Store, you'll be sad to know that those storefronts are still recovering from their end-of-the-year ragers. Fortunately, the Humble Winter Sale is still going on strong and now includes games from the Ubisoft library. If you've missed on the big mega sales at the end of 2021, this is probably the last one of them that you'll see for a while, so don't sleep on it.
Elsewhere, Steam has the best of Amplitude Studios. GOG.com has some Devolver Digital's best offerings from 2021, as well as a series of awesome classic games. Lastly, GamesPlanet has the Devil May Cry series on sale, as well as the lowest price right now on Monster Hunter Rise.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft 2. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until February 15.
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Relicta - FREE until 1/27
- Dead Cells - $12.49 (50% off)
- Humankind - $37.49 (25% off)
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Plus Edition - $8.99 (55% off)
- Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues - $7.99 (60% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of January, select from the following games: Everhood, Iratus: Lord of the Dead, Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars, Baldur's Gate 2: Enhanced Edition, Before Your Eyes, Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition, The Falconeer (w/The Hunter DLC), Some Distant Memory, Taxi Chaos, Creepy Tale 2, Blacksad: Under the Skin, Syrian Warfare Deluxe Edition, Unrailed, Wargame Double Pack, Those Who Remain, Act of Aggression Reboot Edition, Infectonator 3: Apocalypse, Lethal League Blaze, Mini Motor Racing X, and The Suicide of Rachel Foster. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $2.99 (85% off)
- Humankind [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- The Ascent [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- I Am Fish [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Children of Morta [Steam] - $7.91 (64% off)
- Tropico 6 [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
Gamebillet
- Watch Dogs: Legion [Ubisoft] - $17.41 (71% off)
- Destiny 2 Legendary Edition [Steam] - $48.99 (39% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.89 (40% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $24.99 (38% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Epic] - $25.18 (37% off)
- Humankind [Steam] - $29.98 (40% off)
- Maneater [Steam] - $26.95 (33% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate [Steam] - $29.98 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Dark Souls 3 [Steam] - $24.49 (59% off)
- Empire of Sin [Steam] - $26.94 (33% off)
Gamersgate
- Before Your Eyes [Steam] - $4.49 (55% off)
- The Ascent [Steam] - $15.65 (48% off)
- Wasteland 3 [Steam] - $11.60 (71% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $11.69 (61% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance [Steam] - $8.69 (71% off)
- Saints Row 4 Game of the Century Edition [Steam] - $5.39 (73% off)
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Edition Plus [Steam] - $7.79 (61% off)
- Unreal Deal Pack [Steam] - $2.99 (93% off)
GamesPlanet
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Humankind [Steam] - $31.99 (36% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + Vergil [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Rayman Legends [Ubisoft] - $7.49 (75% off)
- Beyond Good & Evil [Ubisoft] - $2.99 (70% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Death's Door - $14.99 (25% off)
- Inscryption - $15.99 (20% off)
- Loop Hero - $8.99 (40% off)
- Neverwinter Nights 2 Complete - $9.99 (50% off)
- Icewind Dale 2 Complete - $4.99 (50% off)
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Warcraft 1+2 Bundle - $11.99 (20% off)
- Diablo + Helfire - $7.99 (20% off)
- Blade Runner - $7.99 (20% off)
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered - $7.49 (50% off)
- Grim Fandango Remastered - $7.49 (50% off)
- Full Throttle Remastered - $7.49 (50% off)
- Spelunky - $2.99 (80% off)
- System Shock Enhanced Edition - $3.49 (65% off)
- Tacoma - $4.99 (75% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- Frostpunk - $7.49 (75% off)
- Singularity - $9.89 (67% off)
- Unreal Tournament GOTY Edition - $1.99 (80% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint [Ubisoft] - $12.90 (78% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands [Ubisoft] - $8.60 (83% off)
- KeyWe [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Wasteland 3 [Steam] - $11.60 (71% off)
- ADR1FT [Steam] - $0.49 (98% off)
- Payday 2 [Steam] - $0.80 (92% off)
- Skybound Wholesome Bundle [Steam] - $29.99 (45% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of January, select between Mafia Definitive Edition, Iron Harvest, Project Winter, Rebel Cops, Rustler, The Henry Stickmin Collection, Farmers Dynasty, Between the Stars, Retrowave, Midnight Protocol. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium members will receive all 10 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available for a limited time.
Pay $1 for Heal. Pay more than the average $9.58 to get While True: learn[] Chief Technology Officer Edition and Lumines Remastered. Pay $10 or more to also receive Retro Machina, The Signifier Director's Cut, and Mars Horizon. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 Super Mutant Alien Assault and The Count Lucanor. Pay more than the average $6.12 to get Western Press, Elden: Path of the Forgotten, Hiveswap Friendsim, Desert Child, and We Should Talk. Pay $9 or more to also receive Etherborn, GONNER2, Beasts of Maravilla Island, Mosaic, and Jack Axe. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 for PC Building Simulator. Pay more than the average $5.95 to get the Overclocked Edition, Razer Workshop, and Republic of Gamers Workshop DLC packs. Pay $15 or more to also receive the Overclockers UK Workshop, NZXT Workshop, Esports Expansion, AORUS Workshop, Fractal Design Workshop, and EVGA Workshop DLC packs. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 for Surviving Mars. Pay more than the average $9.19 to get the Marsvision Song Contest, Stellaris Dome Set, Colony Design Set, Mars Lifestyle Radio, and Project Laika DLC packs. Pay $10 or more to also receive the Deluxe Edition Upgrade Pack, In-Dome Buildings, Space Race, and Green Planet DLC packs, as well as a coupon for Below and Beyond. These activate on Steam.
- Deathloop [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Back 4 Blood [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Valheim [Steam Early Access] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Psychonauts 2 [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Epic] - $26.79 (33% off)
- Resident Evil: Village [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Guilty Gear -Strive- [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Tales of Arise [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [Ubisoft] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Hitman 3 [Epic] - $29.99 (50% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $19.79 (67% off)
- Fallout 76 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Death's Door [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Loop Hero [Steam] - $8.99 (40% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection [Steam] - $8.99 (85% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition [Steam] - $19.97 (33% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Empire of Sin [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 3 [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Metro Saga Bundle [Steam] - $22.19 (63% off)
- Saints Row Ultimate Franchise Pack [Steam] - $22.49 (55% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tropico 6 [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Noita [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Gang Beasts [Steam] - $8.99 (55% off)
- Hollow Knight [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- The Humble Store's Winter Sale is going on right now! Find every major deal by publisher:
Steam
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Humankind - $37.49 (25% off)
- Amplified Collection - $78.47 (73% off)
- Dyson Sphere Program [Steam Early Access] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Escape Simulator - $11.99 (20% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $19.79 (67% off)
- NBA 2K22 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Dead Cells: Road to the Sea - $21.58 (46% off)
- Mafia Trilogy - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology - $29.11 (86% off)
- Bioshock: The Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands - $14.99 (70% off)
- Green Hell - $17.49 (30% off)
- American Truck Simulator - $4.99 (75% off)
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
- Genital Jousting - $0.69 (90% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Jan. 21: Humble Winter Sale continues