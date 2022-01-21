Weekend PC Download Deals for Jan. 21: Humble Winter Sale continues

If you're looking for big sales from Steam and the Epic Games Store, you'll be sad to know that those storefronts are still recovering from their end-of-the-year ragers. Fortunately, the Humble Winter Sale is still going on strong and now includes games from the Ubisoft library. If you've missed on the big mega sales at the end of 2021, this is probably the last one of them that you'll see for a while, so don't sleep on it.

Elsewhere, Steam has the best of Amplitude Studios. GOG.com has some Devolver Digital's best offerings from 2021, as well as a series of awesome classic games. Lastly, GamesPlanet has the Devil May Cry series on sale, as well as the lowest price right now on Monster Hunter Rise.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft 2. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until February 15.

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of January, select from the following games: Everhood, Iratus: Lord of the Dead, Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars, Baldur's Gate 2: Enhanced Edition, Before Your Eyes, Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition, The Falconeer (w/The Hunter DLC), Some Distant Memory, Taxi Chaos, Creepy Tale 2, Blacksad: Under the Skin, Syrian Warfare Deluxe Edition, Unrailed, Wargame Double Pack, Those Who Remain, Act of Aggression Reboot Edition, Infectonator 3: Apocalypse, Lethal League Blaze, Mini Motor Racing X, and The Suicide of Rachel Foster. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of January, select between Mafia Definitive Edition, Iron Harvest, Project Winter, Rebel Cops, Rustler, The Henry Stickmin Collection, Farmers Dynasty, Between the Stars, Retrowave, Midnight Protocol. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium members will receive all 10 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available for a limited time.

Pay $1 for Heal. Pay more than the average $9.58 to get While True: learn[] Chief Technology Officer Edition and Lumines Remastered. Pay $10 or more to also receive Retro Machina, The Signifier Director's Cut, and Mars Horizon. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 Super Mutant Alien Assault and The Count Lucanor. Pay more than the average $6.12 to get Western Press, Elden: Path of the Forgotten, Hiveswap Friendsim, Desert Child, and We Should Talk. Pay $9 or more to also receive Etherborn, GONNER2, Beasts of Maravilla Island, Mosaic, and Jack Axe. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 for PC Building Simulator. Pay more than the average $5.95 to get the Overclocked Edition, Razer Workshop, and Republic of Gamers Workshop DLC packs. Pay $15 or more to also receive the Overclockers UK Workshop, NZXT Workshop, Esports Expansion, AORUS Workshop, Fractal Design Workshop, and EVGA Workshop DLC packs. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 for Surviving Mars. Pay more than the average $9.19 to get the Marsvision Song Contest, Stellaris Dome Set, Colony Design Set, Mars Lifestyle Radio, and Project Laika DLC packs. Pay $10 or more to also receive the Deluxe Edition Upgrade Pack, In-Dome Buildings, Space Race, and Green Planet DLC packs, as well as a coupon for Below and Beyond. These activate on Steam.

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.