Weekend Console Download Deals for Jan. 21: ID@Xbox Thrills and Chills

The year ended and we got some big sales, then a new year started and we got some big sales. The console storefronts now need some time to recover, so don't look for anything earth shattering this weekend. However, there are a few specials that might be worth scooping up. If you're not on the Xbox Game Pass train, for example, you might find some intriguing titles in the ID@Xbox Thrills and Chills Sale, like Dead by Daylight and Death's Door.
PlayStation doesn't have too much going down this weekend, either, but if you'd like a good gaming experience for less than $20, there are some fun titles available at a budget price. This includes Persona 5 Royal, Dreams, Tetris Effect Connected, and Lost in Random. Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection is on that list, too, but if you don't want that on your PS5 or PS4, you can also find it discounted on the Nintendo Switch.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- NeuroVoider - FREE!
- Aground - FREE!
- World War Z: Aftermath [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Unpacking [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (25% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $49.99 (50% off)
- Apex Legends Champion Edition - $27.99 (30% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition - $5.99 (85% off)
- Battlefield 5 Definitive Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- UFC 4 - $11.99 (80% off)
- ID@Xbox Thrills and Chills Sale
- Dead by Daylight [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Death's Door - $14.99 (25% off)
- Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted - $14.99 (50% off)
- Friday the 13th: The Game - $3.74 (75% off)
- Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Carrion - $11.99 (40% off)
- Outlast: Bundle of Terror - $4.99 (80% off)
- Oxenfree - $3.99 (60% off)
- SOMA - $4.49 (85% off)
- More from the Xbox ID@Xbox Thrills and Chills Sale.
- Countdown Add-on Sale
- Far Cry 6 Season Pass - $29.99 (25% off)
- The Sims 4: Star Wars Journey to Batuu - $14.99 (25% off)
- Riders Republic Year 1 Pass - $29.99 (25% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Season Pass - $19.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 Season Pass Bundle - $34.99 (50% off)
- Apex Legends Champion Edition - $27.99 (30% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass - $19.99 (20% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass - $3.99 (80% off)
- More from the Xbox Countdown Add-on Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Marvel's Spider-Man GOTY Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Games Under $20
- Persona 5 Royal Deluxe Edition - $19.59 (72% off)
- Dreams - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $19.99 (50% off)
- Lost in Random [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dead by Daylight [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Knockout City Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $13.49 (55% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $19.79 (34% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $7.49 (50% off)
- Concrete Genie - $11.99 (60% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $8.99 (85% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $13.19 (67% off)
- Marvel's Iron Man VR [PSVR] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Diablo 3 Eternal Collection - $19.79 (67% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $14.99 (70% off)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL - $9.89 (67% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Nidhogg 2 - $7.49 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation Games Under $20 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Deep Rock Galactic [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DIRT 5 [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Persona 5 Strikers - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $19.79 (34% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $9.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $7.99 (80% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $5.99 (85% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes - $19.99 (50% off)
- The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game - $7.49 (85% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO City Undercover - $5.99 (80% off)
- Children of Morta - $8.57 (60% off)
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Baldur's Gate 1+2 Enhanced Editions - $9.99 (80% off)
- Planescape Torment + Icewind Dale Enhanced Editions - $9.99 (80% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Jan. 21: ID@Xbox Thrills and Chills