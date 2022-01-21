Weekend Console Download Deals for Jan. 21: ID@Xbox Thrills and Chills

The year ended and we got some big sales, then a new year started and we got some big sales. The console storefronts now need some time to recover, so don't look for anything earth shattering this weekend. However, there are a few specials that might be worth scooping up. If you're not on the Xbox Game Pass train, for example, you might find some intriguing titles in the ID@Xbox Thrills and Chills Sale, like Dead by Daylight and Death's Door.

PlayStation doesn't have too much going down this weekend, either, but if you'd like a good gaming experience for less than $20, there are some fun titles available at a budget price. This includes Persona 5 Royal, Dreams, Tetris Effect Connected, and Lost in Random. Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection is on that list, too, but if you don't want that on your PS5 or PS4, you can also find it discounted on the Nintendo Switch.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.