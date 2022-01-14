New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - January 14, 2022

Sus Crewmates, Halo Infinite, robots, Awesome Games Done Quick, and some smooth lofi send you into the weekend. It's the Friday night edition of Evening Reading!
Ozzie Mejia
Hello, once again, Shacknews! It is me, your party host for the evening, sending you into this first NFL playoff weekend with some Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the gaming horn

The next big event for Halo Infinite is about to kick off. Hopefully, right alongside a fix for Big Team Battle.

Season 4 for NBA 2K22 has begun.

Path of Exile's next expansion is coming soon.

Take out your copies of Pokemon Sword & Shield, because there are some Shiny Legendaries incoming!

Okay, this is a promotion that's really kind of perfect.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

The Kojima Method

It wouldn't be Kojima if he's not experimenting.

Wordle of the Day

Guesses that are half-baked! WORDLE POWER!

Inching closer to Skynet

Next step:

Who needs NFTs?

This is a real nestegg, pal!

Checking in on Awesome Games Done Quick

The full Awful Games Done Quick block is now on YouTube. As for the marathon itself, we're at over $1.75 million, as of the time of this post. Keep on donating!

Adventures in Astroneer-ing

Astroneer is out on Switch now and is on sale across other platforms.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

The Acclaimed do what they do best.

Tonight in video game music

We're going lofi with DJ Cutman for this week.

That's your Evening Reading to send you into the third weekend of 2022. Keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

