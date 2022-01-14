Evening Reading - January 14, 2022

Hello, once again, Shacknews! It is me, your party host for the evening, sending you into this first NFL playoff weekend with some Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the gaming horn

The next big event for Halo Infinite is about to kick off. Hopefully, right alongside a fix for Big Team Battle.

Season 4 for NBA 2K22 has begun.

Path of Exile's next expansion is coming soon.

Serebii Update: Shiny Galarian Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres are to be given to players who participate in the International Challenge February, March & April online competitions. Details @ https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/4IAgoioYpR — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) January 14, 2022

Take out your copies of Pokemon Sword & Shield, because there are some Shiny Legendaries incoming!

Here’s a closer look. #Ghostface cosmetics are coming soon to #AmongUs in our first ever movie integration!



Stay tuned for updates. I’ll be waiting for you in weapons. 🔪 #ScreamMovie pic.twitter.com/to1HSAbc2X — Scream (@ScreamMovies) January 14, 2022

Okay, this is a promotion that's really kind of perfect.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

The Kojima Method

It wouldn't be Kojima if he's not experimenting.

Wordle of the Day

Guesses that are half-baked! WORDLE POWER!

Inching closer to Skynet

🤖 A robot trying to replicate human emotions.pic.twitter.com/JXLZSUkWXu — EHA News (@eha_news) January 13, 2022

Next step:

Who needs NFTs?

Why do we need NFT when we already have NFC? pic.twitter.com/ZI7mt0A7k9 — Amiibo Jason (@AmiiboJason) January 14, 2022

This is a real nestegg, pal!

Checking in on Awesome Games Done Quick

The full Awful Games Done Quick block is now on YouTube. As for the marathon itself, we're at over $1.75 million, as of the time of this post. Keep on donating!

Adventures in Astroneer-ing

Astroneer is out on Switch now and is on sale across other platforms.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

The Acclaimed do what they do best.

Tonight in video game music

We're going lofi with DJ Cutman for this week.

That's your Evening Reading to send you into the third weekend of 2022. Keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!