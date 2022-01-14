Evening Reading - January 14, 2022

Hello, once again, Shacknews! It is me, your party host for the evening, sending you into this first NFL playoff weekend with some Evening Reading.
- Astroneer on Nintendo Switch gives us good galactic pioneering on the go
- Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 Online: Watch Day 6 here
- Troy Baker voiceover NFT partnership draws mass criticism from fans
- Final Fantasy 14 digital sales to resume at the end of January 2022
- Unboxing & review: Ditto Pokemon bean bag chair
- Respawn reportedly working on a new single-player FPS that's not Titanfall
- Avatar: Reckoning is a new mobile MMO from Tencent and Disney
- Sega officially registers trademark for 'Sega NFT'
- State attorneys claim Facebook & Google oversaw 2018 illegal ad auction deal
- Apple's oft-rumored VR headset could be delayed into 2023
- Shack Chat: What is your boldest 2022 gaming prediction?
- Weekend Console Download Deals for Jan. 14: Captain Toad free week
- Weekend PC Download Deals for Jan. 14: Humble Winter Sale
The next big event for Halo Infinite is about to kick off. Hopefully, right alongside a fix for Big Team Battle.
Season 4 for NBA 2K22 has begun.
Path of Exile's next expansion is coming soon.
Serebii Update: Shiny Galarian Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres are to be given to players who participate in the International Challenge February, March & April online competitions. Details @ https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/4IAgoioYpR— Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) January 14, 2022
Take out your copies of Pokemon Sword & Shield, because there are some Shiny Legendaries incoming!
Here’s a closer look. #Ghostface cosmetics are coming soon to #AmongUs in our first ever movie integration!— Scream (@ScreamMovies) January 14, 2022
Stay tuned for updates. I’ll be waiting for you in weapons. 🔪 #ScreamMovie pic.twitter.com/to1HSAbc2X
Okay, this is a promotion that's really kind of perfect.
The Kojima Method
Experiment 😅 pic.twitter.com/Lrxd1xIx8W— HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) January 14, 2022
It wouldn't be Kojima if he's not experimenting.
Wordle of the Day
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩— Everyone's Favourite Jim (@JimmerUK) January 14, 2022
🟥⬜️🟥⬜️🟥 🟦⬜️🟦⬜️🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟩⬜️⬜️⬜️🟩 🟩⬜️⬜️⬜️🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪⬜️🟪⬜️🟪 🟧⬜️🟧⬜️🟧
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟩⬜️⬜️⬜️🟩 🟩⬜️⬜️⬜️🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 pic.twitter.com/UN915VenmS
Guesses that are half-baked! WORDLE POWER!
Inching closer to Skynet
🤖 A robot trying to replicate human emotions.pic.twitter.com/JXLZSUkWXu— EHA News (@eha_news) January 13, 2022
Next step:
Who needs NFTs?
Why do we need NFT when we already have NFC? pic.twitter.com/ZI7mt0A7k9— Amiibo Jason (@AmiiboJason) January 14, 2022
This is a real nestegg, pal!
Checking in on Awesome Games Done Quick
The full Awful Games Done Quick block is now on YouTube. As for the marathon itself, we're at over $1.75 million, as of the time of this post. Keep on donating!
Adventures in Astroneer-ing
Touching story of @extortica and #SylvieTheGalastropod Safe to say we love this new update @astroneergame pic.twitter.com/J5bLAhZ1mG— Autumnie 🐏 (@AutumnieTV) January 14, 2022
Astroneer is out on Switch now and is on sale across other platforms.
IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!
🗣 Yo! Listen! 🗣— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 15, 2022
Watch #TheAcclaimed music video right here!#MicDrop 🎤⬇️💥 pic.twitter.com/BDBOe7zfoU
The Acclaimed do what they do best.
Tonight in video game music
We're going lofi with DJ Cutman for this week.
That's your Evening Reading to send you into the third weekend of 2022. Keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!
