Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 Online: Watch Day 6 here Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 Online continues with just two days left. We have the full Day 6 schedule and the stream embed here.

It was an exciting Thursday over at Awesome Games Done Quick! This year's marathon continues with the top speedrunners in the world reaching the end of seven straight days of action. Watch as they play through the best games of the past and present and continue their mission in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 is raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. This has so far been one of GDQ's best events to date, as runners have raised over $1.4 million in record time. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to check in with the daily schedule each day this week, while also spotlighting noteworthy runs worth following.

Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 5. If you're not going to win the race, may as well take out the blindfold.

You can watch this year's Awesome Games Done Quick live in the embed below!

Awesome Games Done Quick 2022: Day 6 schedule

Here's the full schedule for Day 6, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out. (Disclaimer: Times subject to change.)

Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time 6:00 AM Journey Any% White Robe Glitched - PC nathanj 19:00 6:34 AM Yu-Gi-Oh! Forbidden Memories Any% Race w/ 15 Card Drop Mod - PSX Keizaron, skybilz 3:10:00 9:54 AM Portal Reloaded No SLA - PC Msushi 20:00 10:29 AM Dark Souls All Bosses Race - PC Danflesh, Regole 1:25:00 12:04 PM Super Mario 3D Land Any% - 3DS zeldacubed1 1:11:00 1:35 PM Pokémon Omega Ruby/Alpha Sapphire Any% race (OR vs. AS) - 3DS wartab, truely 3:15:00 5:00 PM Bonus Game 6 - StepMania/NotITG Mods Boot Camp 3 Exhibition - PC SpootyBiscuit 1:50:00 7:05 PM Daily Recap - Friday Recap% - Live JHobz, Keizaron, adef 15:00 7:20 PM Hades All Weapons Race - PC cgull, tounis 2:07:00 9:37 PM Uncharted 2: Among Thieves Any% - PS5 Mattmatt 1:30:00 11:17 PM Wario Land: Shake It! Beat the Game - Wii-U Kirbymastah 1:30:00 12:57 AM Spider-Man 2 Any% - Xbox Slyfincleton 1:01:00 2:08 AM Donut County Beat The Game - PC GreenSnowDog 35:00 2:53 AM Tetris Attack VS Mode (Very Hard) - SNES FFR Pro 21 12:00 3:15 AM Blazing Chrome Arcade Mode (Normal) - Gun - PC Kirthar 30:00 3:55 AM Bishoujo Senshi Sailor Moon R Chibi% normal - SNES Norishige710 38:00 4:53 AM Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows Co-op NG+ - PC Kainalo, epicdudeguy, havrd, Timopy 1:00:00

10:29AM - Dark Souls

Games Done Quick is loved for many reasons and one of the more recent ones has been because of the runners that have made the crushingly difficult Dark Souls games look incredibly easy. For Friday, it's time to go back to the original Dark Souls, as Danflesh and Regole race through the game's bosses. Come check out this run and feel bad about your own Dark Souls skills later!

5:00PM - Bonus Game 6: StepMania/NotITG

We already got a taste of rhythm mania on Thursday night with crossbeats REV. Sunrise, but if this Bonus Game incentive gets met, we'll get to see another rhythm classic in StepMania. These runs are always a major GDQ highlight, so donate a few bucks and let's make this happen.

7:20PM - Hades

Few Supergiant games have gotten more play at GDQ than Hades and why wouldn't it? It's their best effort to date, taking what's typically a frustrating genre and making it both fun and fulfilling. Part of the enjoyment comes out of the variety of weapons and we'll get to see cgull and tounis race through them all.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 Online is taking place from now through Saturday, January 15. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.