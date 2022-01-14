Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 Online: Watch Day 6 here
Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 Online continues with just two days left. We have the full Day 6 schedule and the stream embed here.
It was an exciting Thursday over at Awesome Games Done Quick! This year's marathon continues with the top speedrunners in the world reaching the end of seven straight days of action. Watch as they play through the best games of the past and present and continue their mission in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch.
Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 is raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. This has so far been one of GDQ's best events to date, as runners have raised over $1.4 million in record time. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to check in with the daily schedule each day this week, while also spotlighting noteworthy runs worth following.
Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 5. If you're not going to win the race, may as well take out the blindfold.
You can watch this year's Awesome Games Done Quick live in the embed below!
Awesome Games Done Quick 2022: Day 6 schedule
Here's the full schedule for Day 6, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out. (Disclaimer: Times subject to change.)
|Time (All Times PT)
|Game
|Run
|Runner(s)
|Target Time
|6:00 AM
|Journey
|Any% White Robe Glitched - PC
|nathanj
|19:00
|6:34 AM
|Yu-Gi-Oh! Forbidden Memories
|Any% Race w/ 15 Card Drop Mod - PSX
|Keizaron, skybilz
|3:10:00
|9:54 AM
|Portal Reloaded
|No SLA - PC
|Msushi
|20:00
|10:29 AM
|Dark Souls
|All Bosses Race - PC
|Danflesh, Regole
|1:25:00
|12:04 PM
|Super Mario 3D Land
|Any% - 3DS
|zeldacubed1
|1:11:00
|1:35 PM
|Pokémon Omega Ruby/Alpha Sapphire
|Any% race (OR vs. AS) - 3DS
|wartab, truely
|3:15:00
|5:00 PM
|Bonus Game 6 - StepMania/NotITG
|Mods Boot Camp 3 Exhibition - PC
|SpootyBiscuit
|1:50:00
|7:05 PM
|Daily Recap - Friday
|Recap% - Live
|JHobz, Keizaron, adef
|15:00
|7:20 PM
|Hades
|All Weapons Race - PC
|cgull, tounis
|2:07:00
|9:37 PM
|Uncharted 2: Among Thieves
|Any% - PS5
|Mattmatt
|1:30:00
|11:17 PM
|Wario Land: Shake It!
|Beat the Game - Wii-U
|Kirbymastah
|1:30:00
|12:57 AM
|Spider-Man 2
|Any% - Xbox
|Slyfincleton
|1:01:00
|2:08 AM
|Donut County
|Beat The Game - PC
|GreenSnowDog
|35:00
|2:53 AM
|Tetris Attack
|VS Mode (Very Hard) - SNES
|FFR Pro 21
|12:00
|3:15 AM
|Blazing Chrome
|Arcade Mode (Normal) - Gun - PC
|Kirthar
|30:00
|3:55 AM
|Bishoujo Senshi Sailor Moon R
|Chibi% normal - SNES
|Norishige710
|38:00
|4:53 AM
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
|Co-op NG+ - PC
|Kainalo, epicdudeguy, havrd, Timopy
|1:00:00
10:29AM - Dark Souls
Games Done Quick is loved for many reasons and one of the more recent ones has been because of the runners that have made the crushingly difficult Dark Souls games look incredibly easy. For Friday, it's time to go back to the original Dark Souls, as Danflesh and Regole race through the game's bosses. Come check out this run and feel bad about your own Dark Souls skills later!
5:00PM - Bonus Game 6: StepMania/NotITG
We already got a taste of rhythm mania on Thursday night with crossbeats REV. Sunrise, but if this Bonus Game incentive gets met, we'll get to see another rhythm classic in StepMania. These runs are always a major GDQ highlight, so donate a few bucks and let's make this happen.
7:20PM - Hades
Few Supergiant games have gotten more play at GDQ than Hades and why wouldn't it? It's their best effort to date, taking what's typically a frustrating genre and making it both fun and fulfilling. Part of the enjoyment comes out of the variety of weapons and we'll get to see cgull and tounis race through them all.
Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 Online is taking place from now through Saturday, January 15. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 Online: Watch Day 6 here
