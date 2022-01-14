Apple's oft-rumored VR headset could be delayed into 2023
While Apple has never confirmed development of a VR device, industry insiders believe it will hit the market at some point.
If you spend enough time following the internet rumor mills, you’ve probably seen stories with speculation that tech giant Apple is preparing to enter any number of existing or emerging markets. One such rumor has been floating around for years that Apple has plans to enter the virtual reality and augmented reality markets with their own device. While mass-market adoption of VR hardware is still in the early stages, some competitors, such as Facebook, have seen some early success. Industry insiders believe Apple is busy with their own VR headset but warn that the device could see a delay into 2023.
Apple’s new device reportedly operates as a hybrid that could allow both virtual reality and augmented reality functionality. Industry insiders believed that the device was scheduled to debut at this year’s WWDC with a retail release towards the holiday season. Those plans now appear to be up in the air and the headset release could slip into next year.
The report speculates that the team at Apple is being forced to delay the release as they have run into hiccups and roadblocks during development. VR headsets are complicated and the insiders speculate that Apple is still dealing with properly cooling the internal components, tracking issues, and just about any other obstacle that companies with VR hardware must overcome.
Facebook has been enjoying headlines with the success of their Oculus Quest 2 device, but that headset arrived after several retail device releases and more than a decade of collaborative work from industry veterans across multiple companies. Apple is likely to get this sorted out before long, but they will need to get the device in front of developers as soon as possible. While the 2022 WWDC would have been a perfect place to do this, we may not see this come to fruition until the 2023 version of the event.
For more coverage on Apple’s foray into VR and the biggest news in tech and gaming, make sure to keep checking in with us here at Shacknews.
-
Chris Jarrard posted a new article, Apple's oft-rumored VR headset could be delayed into 2023
-
Oh bummer. Oh well, my Vive flow just arrived and it's just sitting here taunting me while I wait for my Android phone to ship!
https://i.imgur.com/dKTAOy0.jpg
-
-
the price rumors on this thing are so nonsensical. There is no way Apple is launching a $2000-3000 headset. If they were interested in launching a niche, ultra high end device they wouldn't be waiting until 2022-2023 to launch their first headset. Shades of all the iPad price rumors Apple obviously leaked to suggest it would be $1000+ only to launch massively under expectations at a bargain $500.
-
-
$500 is a high end headset price. Oculus and others already set the bar here and tested the market. The Rift is high end at $500 and the Quest is low end at $200 (PSVR plays in this range too as a high end enthusiast device). You could imagine Apple trying to push this somewhat (and especially via higher memory/storage SKUs that have better margins) but the $2000-3000 pricepoint is for headsets designed to have no consumer demand (Google Glass, Hololens, Magic Leap). The middle of that ($1000) is no mans land too (like the Index), especially if you have any ambitions of building a development platform.
Do people seriously believe Apple is going to come out with a big announcement for a product at this price point? All their recent success has come from premium but accessible price points (subsidized iPhones at $200, $500 iPad, $1000 Macbook Air). $2000-3000 is a firmly inaccessible pricepoint to most, especially for an unproven category that needs to built an app ecosystem. Why launch at this price point? What competitive pressure is there to get something out? Why not wait another year or two and sell something even better for less? You just can't launch new platforms at this price point.
-
-
-