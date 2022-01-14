Weekend PC Download Deals for Jan. 14: Humble Winter Sale

Steam and the Epic Games Store are still recharging from their year-end sales. Fortunately for the PC user, there are many other retailers out there with their own promotions going on. For this week, we turn to the Humble Store, which has launched its Winter Sale. That means dozens of games, including some of the top titles from 2021, are all being sold with major discounts. If you're looking for games like Deathloop, Psychonauts 2, Resident Evil: Village, Chivalry 2, and many more, you'll want to swing by their shop. If you prefer your games in bundles, there are two new Humble Bundles centered around Surviving Mars and PC Building Simulator.

Elsewhere, there are a handful of retailers who are offering modest discounts on the new Monster Hunter Rise. Gamersgate has the best one that we observed, offering the game at 22 percent off of its regular price.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft 2. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until February 15.

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of January, select from the following games: Everhood, Iratus: Lord of the Dead, Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars, Baldur's Gate 2: Enhanced Edition, Before Your Eyes, Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition, The Falconeer (w/The Hunter DLC), Some Distant Memory, Taxi Chaos, Creepy Tale 2, Blacksad: Under the Skin, Syrian Warfare Deluxe Edition, Unrailed, Wargame Double Pack, Those Who Remain, Act of Aggression Reboot Edition, Infectonator 3: Apocalypse, Lethal League Blaze, Mini Motor Racing X, and The Suicide of Rachel Foster. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of January, select between Mafia Definitive Edition, Iron Harvest, Project Winter, Rebel Cops, Rustler, The Henry Stickmin Collection, Farmers Dynasty, Between the Stars, Retrowave, Midnight Protocol. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium members will receive all 10 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available for a limited time.

Pay $1 for Friday the 13th: The Game. Pay more than the average $6.35 to get Daymare: 1998, The Painscreek Killings, White Day VR: The Courage Test, and White Day: A Labyrinth Named School. Pay $11 or more to also receive Dead Estate and Golden Light. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 for PC Building Simulator. Pay more than the average $6.19 to get the Overclocked Edition, Razer Workshop, and Republic of Gamers Workshop DLC packs. Pay $15 or more to also receive the Overclockers UK Workshop, NZXT Workshop, Esports Expansion, AORUS Workshop, Fractal Design Workshop, and EVGA Workshop DLC packs. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 for Surviving Mars. Pay more than the average $7.16 to get the Marsvision Song Contest, Stellaris Dome Set, Colony Design Set, Mars Lifestyle Radio, and Project Laika DLC packs. Pay $10 or more to also receive the Deluxe Edition Upgrade Pack, In-Dome Buildings, Space Race, and Green Planet DLC packs, as well as a coupon for Below and Beyond. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.