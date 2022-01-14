Weekend Console Download Deals for Jan. 14: Captain Toad free week

If you came back from the holidays a little late, you'll be happy to know that a few of the New Years' sales are still here waiting for you. Nintendo and Xbox, specifically, are carrying over their sales from last week. If you're looking for games like Super Mario Maker 2, Mario Tennis Aces, and Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze on your Switch, you can still pick them up at a discount this weekend. If you're not so sure about Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, you'll be happy to hear that you can try the full game out right now with your Nintendo Switch Online membership. As for Xbox, top third-party games like Resident Evil: Village, Riders Republic, and more are still on sale for another week.
PlayStation's Holiday Sale continues… sort of. Many of the major first and third-party games have rotated out of the sale, but you can still find a handful of gems, like Returnal, Demon's Souls, and Hitman 3.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- NeuroVoider - FREE!
- Tropico 5 Penultimate Edition - FREE!
- Snowrunner - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Ascent - $17.99 (40% off)
- A Hat in Time - $14.99 (50% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Last Chance Sale
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $34.99 (65% off)
- Riders Republic [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [Xbox Series X] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Outriders [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition - $27.99 (65% off)
- Scarlet Nexus Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $47.99 (40% off)
- NHL 22 [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (40% off)
- F1 2021 Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition [Xbox Series X] - $26.99 (66% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology Triple Pack - $40.19 (33% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $9.99 (80% off)
- Tekken 7 - $9.99 (80% off)p
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Last Chance Sale.
- Countdown Add-on Sale
- Far Cry 6 Season Pass - $29.99 (25% off)
- The Sims 4: Star Wars Journey to Batuu - $14.99 (25% off)
- Riders Republic Year 1 Pass - $29.99 (25% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Season Pass - $19.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 Season Pass Bundle - $34.99 (50% off)
- Apex Legends Champion Edition - $27.99 (30% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass - $19.99 (20% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass - $3.99 (80% off)
- More from the Xbox Countdown Add-on Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Holiday Sale
- Returnal [PS5] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Demon's Souls [PS5] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Hitman 3 [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite [PS5/PS4] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [PS5/PS4] - $32.99 (45% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (30% off)
- NBA 2K22 [PS5/PS4] - $39.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $34.99 (65% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut [PS5/PS4] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Lost Judgment Digital Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Back 4 Blood Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $59.99 (40% off)
- The Last of Us Part 2 Digital Deluxe Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed [PS5] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Sonic Colors Ultimate [PS4] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition [PS5/PS4] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Borderlands 3 Next Level Edition [PS5/PS4] - $20.99 (70% off)
- DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $22.49 (75% off)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy - $37.49 (25% off)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Forgotten City [PS5/PS4] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Rust: Console Edition - $39.99 (20% off)
- Subnautica [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes [PS5/PS4] - $20.09 (33% off)
- Maneater: Apex Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Bloodborne - $9.99 (50% off)
- Persona 5 Royal - $23.99 (60% off)
- Shadow of the Colossus - $9.99 (50% off)
- MediEvil - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Nioh Collection [PS5/PS4] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $19.99 (60% off)
- Spelunky 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition - $25.99 (35% off)
- Astroneer - $17.99 (40% off)
- Ghostrunner [PS5/PS4] - $11.99 (60% off)
- Celeste - $4.99 (75% off)
- Terraria - $9.99 (50% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- Wreckfest [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $17.99 (40% off)
- More from the PlayStation Holiday Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Deep Rock Galactic [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DIRT 5 [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Persona 5 Strikers - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- New Year Sale
- Super Mario Maker 2 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics - $27.99 (30% off)
- Shin Megami Tensei 5 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Eastward - $22.49 (10% off)
- Mario Tennis Aces - $41.99 (30% off)
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker - $27.99 (30% off) (FREE WEEK FOR NSO MEMBERS until 1/20)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $29.99 (25% off)
- Sonic Colors Ultimate - $29.99 (25% off)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze - $41.99 (30% off)
- Fitness Boxing - $34.99 (30% off)
- Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise - $34.99 (30% off)
- Tetris Effect: Connected - $26.79 (33% off)
- Ori and the Blind Forest Definitive Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- ARMS - $41.99 (30% off)
- Dragon Quest Builders - $34.99 (30% off)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 - $34.99 (30% off)
- Dead Cells - $12.49 (50% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $23.99 (60% off)
- Go Vacation - $34.99 (30% off)
- BOXBOY! + BOXGIRL! - $6.99 (30% off)
- Castlevania Advance Collection - $14.99 (25% off)
- Kirby Fighters 2 - $13.99 (30% off)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL - $7.49 (75% off)
- Grindstone - $9.99 (50% off)
- Spiritfarer - $14.99 (50% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI - $8.99 (70% off)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania - $29.99 (25% off)
- Super Meat Boy - $7.49 (50% off)
- Little Nightmares II - $20.09 (30% off)
- Lost in Random - $19.99 (33% off)
- When the Past was Around - $6.36 (20% off)
- Wargroove - $9.99 (50% off)
- Roki - $7.99 (60% off)
- Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling - $12.49 (50% off)
- Burnout Paradise Remastered - $8.99 (70% off)
- Carrion - $11.99 (40% off)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - $14.99 (50% off)
- GRIS - $4.24 (75% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3 - $16.24 (35% off)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $34.99 (30% off)
- Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny - $39.99 (33% off)
- Samurai Warriors 5 - $38.99 (35% off)
- FEZ - $11.24 (25% off)
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 4 - $35.99 (40% off)
- A-Train: All Aboard! Tourism - $41.99 (30% off)
- Bethesda New Year Sale 2021
- DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition - $35.99 (67% off)
- DOOM - $19.99 (50% off)
- Doom (1993) - $2.49 (50% off)
- Doom 3 - $4.99 (50% off)
- Doom 64 - $2.49 (50% off)
- Doom 2 (Classic) - $2.49 (50% off)
- Quake - $6.99 (30% off)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - $11.99 (70% off)
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood - $7.99 (60% off)
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition - $9.89 (67% off)
- Chucklefish New Year Sale
- Pathway - $12.79 (20% off)
- INMOST - $11.99 (20% off)
- Devolver Digital Spring Sale
- Boomerang X - $11.99 (40% off)
- Broforce - $3.74 (75% off)
- Downwell - $2.00 (33% off)
- Exit the Gungeon - $5.99 (40% off)
- My Friend Pedro - $7.99 (60% off)
- Olija - $7.49 (50% off)
- Pikiniku - $3.24 (75% off)
- Ruiner - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Messenger - $7.99 (60% off)
- 2K New Year's Sale
- NBA 2K22 - $29.99 (50% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection - $12.49 (75% off)
- PGA Tour 2K21 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Borderlands GOTY Edition - $11.99 (60% off)
- BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- BioShock 2 Remastered - $7.99 (60% off)
- WWE 2K18 - $19.79 (67% off)
- NBA 2K Playgrounds - $7.49 (75% off)
- Carnival Games - $9.99 (75% off)
- BioShock Remastered - $7.99 (60% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands - $19.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- Ubisoft New Year New Deals Event
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition + Valiant Hearts: The Great War - $7.49 (75% off)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- RISK Global Domination - $7.99 (60% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $14.99 (75% off)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth - $7.49 (75% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - $11.99 (80% off)
- Trials Rising - $5.99 (70% off)
- Trivial Pursuit Live - $7.99 (60% off)
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War - $4.99 (75% off)
- Wheel of Fortune - $7.99 (60% off)
- Bandai Namco New Year Sale
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch - $9.99 (80% off)
- Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom Prince's Edition - $41.99 (30% off)
- Active Life Outdoor Challenge - $29.99 (40% off)
- Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $9.59 (83% off)
- God Eater 3 - $9.59 (83% off)
- Jump Force Deluxe Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- Mr. DRILLER DrillLand - $7.49 (75% off)
- My Hero One's Justice - $9.59 (85% off)
- NAMCO MUSEUM - $7.49 (75% off)
- NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 1 - $4.99 (75% off)
- NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 ROAD TO BORUTO - $16.49 (67% off)
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy - $11.99 (70% off)
- ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 - $17.99 (70% off)
- ONE PIECE Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition - $6.39 (85% off)
- ONE PIECE Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition - $6.39 (85% off)
- PAC-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION 2 PLUS - $5.99 (70% off)
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition - $7.49 (85% off)
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun! - $9.99 (80% off)
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack - $24.99 (50% off)
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions - $19.79 (67% off)
- Disney TSUM TSUM FESTIVAL - $19.99 (60% off)
- Doraemon: Story of Seasons - $12.49 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set - $35.99 (40% off)
- My Hero One's Justice 2 - $20.99 (65% off)
- RAD - $4.99 (75% off)
- Super Dragon Ball Heroes World Mission Launch Edition - $8.99 (85% off)
- SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Complete Edition - $9.59 (83% off)
- Diablo 2 Resurrected - $29.99 (25% off)
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic - $11.24 (25% off)
- Star Wars Republic Commando - $7.49 (50% off)
- Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Blizzard Arcade Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $21.99 (45% off)
- Blaster Master Zero 3 - $10.49 (30% off)
- Tunche - $13.99 (30% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - $19.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K22 - $29.99 (50% off)
- FIFA 22 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $29.99 (25% off)
- The Wonderful 101 Remastered - $17.99 (55% off)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Empire of Sin - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ghostrunner - $11.99 (60% off)
- John Wick Hex - $7.99 (60% off)
- Falcon Age - $4.99 (75% off)
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour - $2.49 (75% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
