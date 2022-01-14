Weekend Console Download Deals for Jan. 14: Captain Toad free week

If you came back from the holidays a little late, you'll be happy to know that a few of the New Years' sales are still here waiting for you. Nintendo and Xbox, specifically, are carrying over their sales from last week. If you're looking for games like Super Mario Maker 2, Mario Tennis Aces, and Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze on your Switch, you can still pick them up at a discount this weekend. If you're not so sure about Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, you'll be happy to hear that you can try the full game out right now with your Nintendo Switch Online membership. As for Xbox, top third-party games like Resident Evil: Village, Riders Republic, and more are still on sale for another week.

PlayStation's Holiday Sale continues… sort of. Many of the major first and third-party games have rotated out of the sale, but you can still find a handful of gems, like Returnal, Demon's Souls, and Hitman 3.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.