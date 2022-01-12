Evening Reading - January 12, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon's break-in strategy here is rather impressive.

Talking about gravity

I could listen to Dr. Levin talk about gravity and physics all day long.

Another look at space

The expansion of the universe can't be compared to speed--it doesn't make sense to say it's expanding "faster than the bullet can move". In one second, every piece of the universe (say 1 meter) grows proportionally to its length, with the same factor. Let's talk about it!



🧵 1/ https://t.co/3PWKlajnWw — Leo C. Stein 🦁 (@duetosymmetry) January 2, 2022

I would like to take a course where clever people teach me about the universe.

How real are survival scenes in movies?

This bloke gives his thoughts on some classic movie scenes where characters must survive the harsh wilderness.

Does your new game support Kinect?

I love the way this developer describes the process of adding Kinect. Beautiful.

Spread the positivity!

My request for 2022 is no more critical opinions on art/entertainment, only recommendations. I will never care* if you don't like a thing, but I'll always want to hear if you love a thing. Thank you in advance for honoring this request.



Yours,

Nick — Nick Suttner (@nsuttner) December 28, 2021

What are you enjoying and what do you recommend?

How good was Disco Elysium?

Disco Elysium was so good. https://t.co/Dl38hSon9W — Ramonkey Perales (@Ramonkey_art) December 28, 2021

Kermit would be a great Kim.

Minimum wage is wild

Minimum wage was $1.40 in the 60s. But you could get a burger for $0.10. Minimum wage is $7.25 now and a burger costs $8. See how that shit doesn’t make sense? Plus $7.25 in 2021 is equivalent to $0.90 in the 60s. So technically it went down — Torie. (@_noTORIEty) December 29, 2021

Inflation is also wild.

I have to admit, Launch Site is a tough one to love

Sure, every single Halo Infinite map is good…



But 1 flag CTF is not the move 😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/hGTyiQWXps — eUnited (@eUnited) December 31, 2021

There's just something about it.

