Evening Reading - January 12, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon's break-in strategy here is rather impressive.

Talking about gravity

I could listen to Dr. Levin talk about gravity and physics all day long.

Another look at space

I would like to take a course where clever people teach me about the universe.

How real are survival scenes in movies?

This bloke gives his thoughts on some classic movie scenes where characters must survive the harsh wilderness.

Does your new game support Kinect?

I love the way this developer describes the process of adding Kinect. Beautiful.

Spread the positivity!

What are you enjoying and what do you recommend?

How good was Disco Elysium?

Kermit would be a great Kim.

Minimum wage is wild

Inflation is also wild.

I have to admit, Launch Site is a tough one to love

There's just something about it.

