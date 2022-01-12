Kirby and the Forgotten Land will feature co-op with Bandana Waddle Dee In the most recent Kirby and the Forgotten Land info drop and trailer, Nintendo revealed we'll be able to play the game with a friend.

Nintendo shared a wealth of information for the much-anticipated Kirby and the Forgotten Land in a new trailer today, and it came with quite a few Twitter posts going over various details of the game. One such detail was the fact that the game will feature co-op play. Up to two players will be able to join up to take on the roles of Kirby and Bandana Waddle Dee on quests through the Forgotten Land.

This extra information was detailed in a Nintendo Twitter post after the launch of the latest Kirby and the Forgotten Land trailer which revealed the game’s launch date on January 12, 2022. We got to see all sorts of cool new stuff, including new copy abilities for Kirby, a Waddle Dee village in which we’ll be able to fish, cook, and do other fun side activities, and the return of Meta Knight. However, the trailer also lightly teased co-op with Bandana Waddle Dee acting as Kirby’s optional partner in his journeys - a fact which was further detailed in the following Twitter post.

Bandana Waddle Dee is here to help!



While exploring in #Kirby and the Forgotten Land, be sure to have a friend join in on the fun as Bandana Waddle Dee in 2 player simultaneous co-op to help battle the Beast Pack! pic.twitter.com/9gY5oeeEO5 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 12, 2022

This should come as a delightful surprise to anyone who wants to share the journey of Kirby and the Forgotten Land with a friend. Nintendo has been pretty good about including co-op elements, whether light or full-featured, in many of its recent hits. Super Mario Odyssey allowed a second player to take on the role of Mario’s magical cap Cappy, while Bowser’s Fury let a co-op partner handle the role of Bowser Jr. In Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Bandana Waddle Dee returns with his trademark spear and will be able to aid Kirby in combat and exploration.

With Kirby and the Forgotten Land set to launch on March 25, there’s still plenty of time to pick your co-op pal for play. Get ready and stay tuned for further updates as we get closer to the launch of the game.