Kirby and the Forgotten Land will feature co-op with Bandana Waddle Dee

In the most recent Kirby and the Forgotten Land info drop and trailer, Nintendo revealed we'll be able to play the game with a friend.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

Nintendo shared a wealth of information for the much-anticipated Kirby and the Forgotten Land in a new trailer today, and it came with quite a few Twitter posts going over various details of the game. One such detail was the fact that the game will feature co-op play. Up to two players will be able to join up to take on the roles of Kirby and Bandana Waddle Dee on quests through the Forgotten Land.

This extra information was detailed in a Nintendo Twitter post after the launch of the latest Kirby and the Forgotten Land trailer which revealed the game’s launch date on January 12, 2022. We got to see all sorts of cool new stuff, including new copy abilities for Kirby, a Waddle Dee village in which we’ll be able to fish, cook, and do other fun side activities, and the return of Meta Knight. However, the trailer also lightly teased co-op with Bandana Waddle Dee acting as Kirby’s optional partner in his journeys - a fact which was further detailed in the following Twitter post.

This should come as a delightful surprise to anyone who wants to share the journey of Kirby and the Forgotten Land with a friend. Nintendo has been pretty good about including co-op elements, whether light or full-featured, in many of its recent hits. Super Mario Odyssey allowed a second player to take on the role of Mario’s magical cap Cappy, while Bowser’s Fury let a co-op partner handle the role of Bowser Jr. In Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Bandana Waddle Dee returns with his trademark spear and will be able to aid Kirby in combat and exploration.

With Kirby and the Forgotten Land set to launch on March 25, there’s still plenty of time to pick your co-op pal for play. Get ready and stay tuned for further updates as we get closer to the launch of the game.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

