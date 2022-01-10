Evening Reading - January 10, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

In this video, Simon tackles a sudoku that tasks the solver to create a "canal" by deducing the path of "water". It's quite clever.

Investigating Halo Infinite's Forerunner artifacts

There's a lot to uncover about Halo Infinite's lore.

Love the sassy "Good afternoon" when it's barely past midday

Wake up after 7am at your parent’s house and be prepared for a full-throated, “Nice of you to join us!” from someone who claims to have already been up for 5 hours. — Billy Gleeson (@FullOfGleeson) December 24, 2021

Did you experience any of this over your Christmas break?

Be like this person's uncle

my uncle walked in to chistmas, filled a plate, ate in a separate room, and left. he was here 4 minutes — maggaggie (@88mugsy88) December 25, 2021

I love this energy.

Pick a good name

The cup will exist in a landfill for a century, make sure you pick a good name.

Every major Twitter moment of 2021

Throughout 2021 I've been keeping a note on my phone when one event, conversation or format absolutely DOMINATED my Twitter feed.



Not meme formats on ig. Not news stories on reddit. Twitter.



Here's what took over twitter in 2021: — llama in a tux (@LlamaInaTux) December 26, 2021

This is a great look back at what conversations dominated Twitter.

Disco Elysium fan art

How good is Disco Elysium?

Why do only two places in the world still use this system?

americans love telling you it’s 60 degrees on christmas day. brother, i have no idea what the fuck that means. — the banks are out of money (@mrgracemugabe) December 26, 2021

It's time to get with the times.

These things are terrifying

That whole area is terrifying.

