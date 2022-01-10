New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - January 10, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

In this video, Simon tackles a sudoku that tasks the solver to create a "canal" by deducing the path of "water". It's quite clever.

Investigating Halo Infinite's Forerunner artifacts

There's a lot to uncover about Halo Infinite's lore. 

Love the sassy "Good afternoon" when it's barely past midday

Did you experience any of this over your Christmas break?

Be like this person's uncle

I love this energy.

Pick a good name

The cup will exist in a landfill for a century, make sure you pick a good name.

Every major Twitter moment of 2021

This is a great look back at what conversations dominated Twitter.

Disco Elysium fan art

How good is Disco Elysium?

Why do only two places in the world still use this system?

It's time to get with the times.

These things are terrifying

That whole area is terrifying.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here is a photo of Rad to brighten your night. Go and download Shackpets so you can see more cute photos of him! Make sure you vote for him whenever you see him on the challenge screen.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola