2022 United States stock market holiday calendar Here's a guide to all of the dates that the United States stock market will be closed in 2022.

A new year means that traders are keeping a close eye on their portfolio and looking at the financial opportunities that may arise. A big part of making your financial plans is knowing what dates during the year that the United States stock market is open. This guide will lay out all of the dates in 2022 that the United States stock market will be closed for holidays.

2022 United States stock market holiday calendar

Here are the dates in 2022 that the United States stock market will be closed for holidays:

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day - Monday, January 17, 2022

Washington's Birthday - Monday, February 21, 2022

Good Friday - Friday, April 15, 2022

Memorial Day - Monday, May 30, 2022

Juneteenth National Independence Day - Monday, June 20, 2022

Independence Day - Monday, July 4, 2022

Labor Day - Monday, September 5, 2022

Thanksgiving Day - Thursday, November 24, 2022

Christmas Day - Monday, December 26, 2022 (observed)

Juneteenth is a new addition to the NYSE calendar, increasing the number of dates that the markets will be closed this year. Since Christmas 2022 falls on a Sunday, the holiday will be observed on Monday, December 26.

Is the stock market open on martin luther king day 2022

Yes, the United States stock market will be closed on January 17, 2022 for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. It’s the first Holiday of the calendar year that the NYSE will be closed for

The stock market will close early on November 25, 2022 at 1 p.m. ET, as it’s the day after Thanksgiving.

If you find yourself asking, "is the US stock market open today" this year, there's your answer. It’s good to keep these dates in mind when monitoring the market and formulating your own plans. Stick with Shacknews for more updates on the stock market.