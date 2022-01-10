Dogecoin (DOGE) down 81% from its all-time high Dogecoin's (DOGE) has dropped to its lowest value since it hit an all-time peak last year.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is easily one of the most notable cryptocurrencies, primarily thanks to its explosion in popularity and value last year. That said, it hasn’t been particularly great news for Doge or its holders in the time since. Dogecoin (DOGE) has continued to decrease in value, showing an 81 percent drop from its all-time high.

On January 10, 2022, Dogecoin (DOGE) hit a value of $0.14. This is the lowest the coin has been valued since May 7, 2021, when it hit an all-time high of $0.74. Dogecoin has fallen a whopping 81% in under a year from hitting its all-time high. This information comes via the price graph found on Coinbase, a popular cryptocurrency trading website.

Coinbase's chart of Dogecoin's value over the last year.

Dogecoin has continued to be a popular coin on social media and among average traders. 2021 was a breakout year for the cryptocurrency. After spending several years with a sub one-cent valuation, Dogecoin (DOGE) quickly picked up steam in the early months of 2021. As more traders hopped onto the hype train, the coin’s value continued to skyrocket. It eclipsed one cent, 10 cents, 50 cents, maxing out at 74 cents before it began to slowly descend in value over the following months.

There was a lot of hope going around that Dogecoin (DOGE) would someday cross $1.00 in value, but that goal continues to get further and further away. Nonetheless, it will be interesting to watch and see how the cryptocurrency performs moving forward. For more on what’s new with Dogecoin (DOGE), stick with Shacknews.