Weekend Discussion - November 28, 2021

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Halo Infinite's marketing is next level

I had never considered the human cost of Chief's armor. I'd only ever heard about the monetary cost. Someone in the comments referred to Master Guns' line from Halo 2: "You know how expensive this gear is son?" Now we know the other, more important, cost of Chief's armor.

What's with these trailers and bringing tears to my eyes? They're just so full of emotion. I really hope the game and the TV show manage to evoke some strong (and good) emotions.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is coming back

This season sounds like it's going to be pretty wild. I wonder if they'll get any backlash for this one?

Your daily dose of sudoku

It wouldn't be a Weekend Discussion (or Evening Reading) without a little bit of sudoku. Today, Simon actually tackles a Pencil Puzzle. If you're unfamiliar, he offers a little explanation at the beginning of this video.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

The [object] urge to [funny observation]

I love this meme format. Have you seen any good ones?

We have a vintage Destiny meme here

Mmm, a classic.

Halo Infinite is good (really good)

And that's just the multiplayer we're talking about here! I can't wait to get my hands on the campaign.

Dono says Halo's in his GOTY list. I reckon he's made the right choice.

Halo's sandbox is fantastic. A return to form.

A collector of definitely-not-souls

This reminds me of the Three-Body Problem.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. 

Here is one of my favorite photos of Rad from when he was a young teenager. It looks like he's taking a selfie! I hope you have a lovely weekend and that you're ready for some Cyber Monday deals!

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

