Evening Reading - November 16, 2021

Good evening, Shackers. It's time to end another day of posting with the Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
1

Hey hey, Shacknews faithful. It’s nighttime in America, which means it’s time to wind down our day of posting with another Evening Reading and a recap of some notable Internet. Please have a look and enjoy.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

That sweet theme song though

You heard it in your head the moment you read this if you know.

Naruto in Fortnite is one of the funniest dumb things I've ever seen

Say what you want about Fortnite. Its multitude of crossovers make for some pretty unintentionally hilarious content.

Meanwhile, over in hopelessness-of-humanity-ville

Never forget that Bobby Kotick is far from the only issue at Activision Blizzard or in the gaming industry at large, or that the board originally signaled its intention to back him in spite of today's allegations.

Shin Megami Tensei 5 got that tasty JRPG grind

We never gave SMT5 props for being easy in our review, but it is oh so good.

Cute animals on the Interwebz!

Kitteh or bunneh, hmmmm? Heck, I like 'em both.

Some crossing animals are tough to please!

Have you been playing the Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise DLC? What do you think?

Some relaxing indie vibes to close things out

Aquamarine, huh? Maybe worth keeping an eye on just for the relaxing art and music. Good vibes.

That covers your Evening Reading and Internet offerings for this fine Tuesday. Don’t forget, you can support Shacknews for as little as a buck a month through Mercury. It helps us do cool things like buy the kind of detergent that will keep my doggo Flaff’s blanket clean without making her itchy and sneezy. You don’t want something this cute to be itchy and sneezy do you?!

Just kidding, you do you. We understand. Anyways, what are your plans for this fine night, readers? Join the conversation and let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

