Evening Reading - November 16, 2021

That sweet theme song though

You heard it in your head the moment you read this if you know.

Naruto in Fortnite is one of the funniest dumb things I've ever seen

0:17 has me in tears bro does fuckin hand signs before shooting 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/yjyhhbEGK4 — H/\E (@Kenjxku) November 16, 2021

The Uchiha bloodline ends here pic.twitter.com/iLrHC4JrkV — Xilly or Mori, pick your poison (@Xill_kah) November 16, 2021

Say what you want about Fortnite. Its multitude of crossovers make for some pretty unintentionally hilarious content.

Meanwhile, over in hopelessness-of-humanity-ville

If Kotick gets fired today, remember that it's not because he protected rapists and a culture of sexual harassment and abuse within Activision: it's because he lied to shareholders. — Gavin Young (@GavinDYoung) November 16, 2021

Never forget that Bobby Kotick is far from the only issue at Activision Blizzard or in the gaming industry at large, or that the board originally signaled its intention to back him in spite of today's allegations.

Shin Megami Tensei 5 got that tasty JRPG grind

We never gave SMT5 props for being easy in our review, but it is oh so good.

Cute animals on the Interwebz!

Kitteh or bunneh, hmmmm? Heck, I like 'em both.

Some crossing animals are tough to please!

This is like the final boss of Animal Crossing #AnimalCrossing #ACNH pic.twitter.com/fSVWpe5KpC — Kit Ellis (@kitosan) November 17, 2021

Have you been playing the Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise DLC? What do you think?

Some relaxing indie vibes to close things out

Being stranded alone on an island, much less in Aquamarine's alien ocean, doesn't sound relaxing. But what if it kinda was?



Sitting on a beach, listening to the ocean is chill no matter what. Even better if you can do a little gardening. https://t.co/N7PEkDbDDc#TuesdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/3Um20qAlGd — Moebial Studios - AQUAMARINE Coming Soon! (@moebial) November 16, 2021

Aquamarine, huh? Maybe worth keeping an eye on just for the relaxing art and music. Good vibes.

