Evil Genius 2 headlines new titles coming to Xbox Game Pass this month

It’s hard to argue that Xbox Game Pass isn't one of the best values around. For the cost of a few rentals per month, gamers can get access to a giant library of classic and new titles for Xbox consoles, Cloud, and PC. Microsoft is very committed to the project and has been making deals to get new games on the service at a regular clip. While we are already halfway finished with November, the Xbox Team is still ready to push out even more new Game Pass options by month’s end, including Evil Genius 2 and My Friend Pedro.

The full slate of new Game Pass arrivals for the latter half of November is as follows:

Week of November 15:

Dead Space, November 16 (Cloud)

Dragon Age: Origins, November 16 (Cloud)

Next Space Rebels, November 17 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Exo One, November 18 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Fae Tactics, November 18 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

My Friend Pedro, November 18 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Undungeon, November 18 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Week of November 22:

Deeeer Simulator, November 23 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Mortal Shell, November 23 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Evil Genius 2, November 30 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

In the Xbox Wire post that outlines the rest of November’s Game Pass releases, Microsoft also touts some updates to its Xbox App on Windows. In the video embedded above, Community Lead for Xbox Game Pass Megan Spurr, and Partner Director of Experiences with Xbox Jason Beaumont explain some of the new additions to the app that users can test out early as part of the Xbox Insider Hub.

Game Pass subscribers may also be interested in the nuclear bomb Microsoft launched yesterday in the form of Halo Infinite Multiplayer’s early release. It certainly seems like a good time to be invested in Microsoft’s gaming ecosystem.