Dragon Ball: The Breakers is a new asymmetrical multiplayer game Try to survive Cell's wrath in a new survival game set in the Dragon Ball universe.

The world of Dragon Ball Z has seen as many video game adaptations as just about any other entertainment property. That said, publisher Bandai Namco is still constantly looking for ways to shake things up and give fans something they haven’t seen before. The latest game in that universe is Dragon Ball: The Breakers, an asymmetrical online survival game that puts ordinary citizens in the spotlight.

Bandai Namco announced Dragon Ball: The Breakers today with a brand new trailer. Developed by DIMPS, this game sees 7 Survivors facing off against a single Raider in a format similar to games like Dead by Daylight and Friday The 13th. The Survivors will be tasked with working together and escaping through a fracture in time before they can be consumed by the Raider. The Survivors have different abilities that will let them temporarily thwart the Raider. The publisher likens the experience to being one of the civilians in Ginger Town when Cell attacked.

We see a survivor sending an explosive blast to temporarily stun Cell, as well as another changing form into a vase to avoid detection. As stated on the Bandai Namco website, players will be able to choose their perks as both a Survivor and Raider as they level up.

In the trailer, the Survivors are fleeing from Cell. Interestingly enough, Cell is never named as the game’s sole antagonist, with the developer only referring to them as “the Raider.” It’s possible that they could be leaving the door open for other Dragon Ball villains to appear as Raiders at some point in the future.

Another interesting thing about Dragon Ball: The Breakers is that it mainly follows non-fighters like Bulma and Oolong, as well as unnamed, unknown characters. There’s no Goku, Vegeta, Trunks, etc. Instead, you’ll be playing as regular earthlings that don't wield godly powers, a massive change from what we’ve come to expect from Dragon Ball video games.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers is set to launch in 2022 for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. For future updates on the upcoming survival multiplayer game, be sure to bookmark our topic page dedicated to Dragon Ball: The Breakers.