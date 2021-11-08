New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - November 8, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Mass Effect's lost Pinnacle Station DLC ported to Legendary Edition by modders

It's always great to see modders use their skills for good and not for evil. The Mass Effect community were understandably saddened that this DLC was missing from the Legendary Edition, so the fact that modders were able to resurrect the source code is quite the feat.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon takes on an extremely unique looking sudoku today. The killer cages involve some tricky even and odd number interactions.

Seamus Blackley on the Xbox Difference

This treasure was from an OXM DVD you got with the magazine back in the day.

A live look at me packing boxes in my garage

There were a couple of ones that gave me a fright.

Helping a sloth

The sloth is so thankful for the assistance!

Is it time for your morning disassociation?

Just make sure you don't spend too long else you might clot your blood.

NFT piracy?

Remember this old school warning message?

This cosplay is great

I love to see a minor character brought to life.

A King of the Hill screen for your travels

In this episode, Peggy, Dale, and Nancy get a little bit too close to a raging fire.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's one of my favorite photos of Rad. He's looking out the window and looking majestic while he does it.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola