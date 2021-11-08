Evening Reading - November 8, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Mass Effect's lost Pinnacle Station DLC ported to Legendary Edition by modders
It's always great to see modders use their skills for good and not for evil. The Mass Effect community were understandably saddened that this DLC was missing from the Legendary Edition, so the fact that modders were able to resurrect the source code is quite the feat.
Your daily dose of sudoku
Simon takes on an extremely unique looking sudoku today. The killer cages involve some tricky even and odd number interactions.
Seamus Blackley on the Xbox Difference
Does anyone else remember “The Xbox Difference” which was featured on the cover disc of issue 1 of the Official Xbox Magazine?— The SegaHolic (@TheSegaHolic) November 4, 2021
It features @SeamusBlackley speaking about the system and features. You can watch it, here:#Xbox20 #Xbox https://t.co/NhklHACeAB pic.twitter.com/qlIcv5DlDK
This treasure was from an OXM DVD you got with the magazine back in the day.
A live look at me packing boxes in my garage
I'm gonna give myself a heart attack making this game pic.twitter.com/9iNlUjiIoa— │█║│║▌║germfood (@germfood) November 6, 2021
There were a couple of ones that gave me a fright.
Helping a sloth
This man helps a sloth to cross the road and the sloth is so grateful.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/pmDXDUYgGd— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) November 6, 2021
The sloth is so thankful for the assistance!
Is it time for your morning disassociation?
the masculine urge to sit on the toilet and disassociate for 45 minutes— Haley OC (@MILFWEEED) November 6, 2021
Just make sure you don't spend too long else you might clot your blood.
NFT piracy?
November 5, 2021
Remember this old school warning message?
This cosplay is great
smitty werbenjagermanjensen he was #1 🪦 pic.twitter.com/pXnEx2QbdP— kirsten kaye (@KirstenKaye_) November 5, 2021
I love to see a minor character brought to life.
A King of the Hill screen for your travels
November 7, 2021
In this episode, Peggy, Dale, and Nancy get a little bit too close to a raging fire.
