Dogecoin (DOGE) Core 1.14.5 update tackles transaction fee reduction A new update to Dogecoin (DOGE) Core addresses several issues.

Dogecoin continues to be one of the most notable cryptocurrencies out there, and it’s been around for many years at this point. Dogecoin Core is the official wallet that a lot of owners use to buy, sell, and manage their inventory of Dogecoin. The developers have announced Dogecoin Core 1.14.5, a new update to the software that adds several improvements and fixes.

The notes for the Dogecoin Core 1.14.5 update were shared in a Github post on November 8, 2021. It’s here that we learn about all the new updates that users can expect to see. Here are the full list of notes for Dogecoin Core update 1.14.5:

Security updates

Remote Code Execution in Dogecoin QT (CVE-2021-3401)

Sensitive Information Exposure on Unix platforms (CVE-2019-15947)

Fee reductions

The recommended minimum transaction fee is 0.01 DOGE/kb, and

The recommended dust limit is 1 DOGE, and

The recommended RBF increment is 0.001 DOGE.

RPC API changes

Added softdustlimit and harddustlimit fields to getnetworkinfo

Added createauxblock and submitauxblock methods

Added -rpcnamecoinapi that allows miners to use Namecoin-compatible AuxPoW APIs, for both getauxblock and createauxblock methods.

Other changes

Updated Berkely DB to 5.3 and OpenSSL to 1.0.2u.

The version displayed on QT's overview page has been changed to display the full version

Updated the HD wallet derivation path to be compliant with SLIP44

Updated the FreeBSD build.

Added xkbcommon 0.8.4 as a separate dependency to fix keyboard compatibility issues

Added a getting started guide

The most noteworthy change is the transaction fee reduction. There’s a new minimum fee recommendation for all users of the network, which comes after change in a past update. For more on Dogecoin (DOGE) and how the cryptocurrency continues to evolve, stick with us here on Shacknews.