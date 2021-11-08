Dogecoin (DOGE) Core 1.14.5 update tackles transaction fee reduction
A new update to Dogecoin (DOGE) Core addresses several issues.
Dogecoin continues to be one of the most notable cryptocurrencies out there, and it’s been around for many years at this point. Dogecoin Core is the official wallet that a lot of owners use to buy, sell, and manage their inventory of Dogecoin. The developers have announced Dogecoin Core 1.14.5, a new update to the software that adds several improvements and fixes.
The notes for the Dogecoin Core 1.14.5 update were shared in a Github post on November 8, 2021. It’s here that we learn about all the new updates that users can expect to see. Here are the full list of notes for Dogecoin Core update 1.14.5:
Security updates
- Remote Code Execution in Dogecoin QT (CVE-2021-3401)
- Sensitive Information Exposure on Unix platforms (CVE-2019-15947)
Fee reductions
- The recommended minimum transaction fee is 0.01 DOGE/kb, and
- The recommended dust limit is 1 DOGE, and
- The recommended RBF increment is 0.001 DOGE.
RPC API changes
- Added softdustlimit and harddustlimit fields to getnetworkinfo
- Added createauxblock and submitauxblock methods
- Added -rpcnamecoinapi that allows miners to use Namecoin-compatible AuxPoW APIs, for both getauxblock and createauxblock methods.
Other changes
- Updated Berkely DB to 5.3 and OpenSSL to 1.0.2u.
- The version displayed on QT's overview page has been changed to display the full version
- Updated the HD wallet derivation path to be compliant with SLIP44
- Updated the FreeBSD build.
- Added xkbcommon 0.8.4 as a separate dependency to fix keyboard compatibility issues
- Added a getting started guide
The most noteworthy change is the transaction fee reduction. There’s a new minimum fee recommendation for all users of the network, which comes after change in a past update. For more on Dogecoin (DOGE) and how the cryptocurrency continues to evolve, stick with us here on Shacknews.
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Dogecoin (DOGE) Core 1.14.5 update tackles transaction fee reduction