AMD stock share price jumps 10% on Meta partnership announcement AMD continues to catch up to industry leader Intel through a new partnership with Meta.

AMD has had itself a very good Monday after the company announced that Meta will be among its most prominent chip customers. Shortly after AMD announced that the company formerly known as Facebook would be added to its customer list, the former's stock shares rose by more than 11 percent.

"AMD announced Meta is the latest major hyperscale cloud company that has adopted AMD EPYC CPUs to power its data centers," reads the official AMD press release. "AMD and Meta worked together to define an open, cloud-scale, single-socket server designed for performance and power efficiency, based on the 3rd Gen EPYC processor. Further details will be discussed at the Open Compute Global Summit later this week."

Monday's Accelerated Data Center Premiere event offered a first look at the 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors with AMD 3D V-Cache. The tech will also power Microsoft Azure HPC virtual machines, which will be on display through a special private preview event. The 3rd Gen EPYC CPUs with AMD V-Cache will launch in Q1 2022 with Cisco, Dell, Lenovo, HPE, and Supermicro among the companies who will look to adopt the technology.

At the time of this post, AMD's stock shares are up to roughly $151 USD, a jump of nearly 15 percent. The Meta partnership represents a major coup for AMD, which has gradually gained on industry leader Intel over the past couple of years.

More details on AMD's new partnership with Meta will be unveiled later this week. Shacknews will keep an eye on this story and return with any updates.