New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake2022 video game release dates calendar
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar

Shacknews Dump - October 29, 2021

Get ready, because here comes this week's Shacknews Dump and it's bursting with all the latest news.
Blake Morse
2

It’s Friday, which means it’s once again time for another episode of everyone’s favorite news show The Shacknews Dump! It’s been quite a week for news and we’ve got plenty to discuss. Today’s topics range from our ongoing coverage of Activision Blizzard’s legal battle with the state of California, to Terminator 2 arcade cabinets.

If you want to catch the Dump, you can do so in the embedded player below, but you’ll probably have more fun if you head on over to the official Shacknews Twitch page so you can join in on the conversation. Either way, we’ll be going live around 1:45 p.m. PDT / 4:45 p.m. EDT today over on our Twitch page.

Here's what we'll be chatting about on today's episode of the Shacknews Dump:

As always, we really appreciate you taking time out of your busy schedule to sit back and relax with our livestream content. If you love what we do here and feel like helping out, you can always give us a follow or sub on our Twitch channel. Maybe you have an Amazon Prime account and don’t know what to do with that free monthly subscription? Well, we’ll gladly take some of Jeff Bezos’ bucks off his hands. Either way, thanks for your continued support and please enjoy today’s Dump, you’ve earned it!

Reviews Editor

Blake has been writing and making videos about pop-culture and games for over 10 years now. Although he'd probably prefer you thought of him as a musician and listened to his band, www.cartoonviolencemusic.com. If you see him on the street, buy him a taco or something. Follow him on twitter @ProfRobot

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola