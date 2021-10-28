Activision Blizzard has waived worker arbitration in win for ABetterABK movement
Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick has announced that the company waived worker arbitration and will be taking steps to be a more inclusive workplace.
There seems to be some good news in the ongoing legal battle between the state of California and Activision Blizzard. Today in a letter to shareholders Activsion Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick announced that the company would be waiving worker arbitration and taking a number of steps to make their company and work environment more progressive. This is a major win for the ABetterABK movement.
Other big news in that story: Kotick (CEO) effectively zeros out his salary:
I have asked our Board of Directors to reduce my total compensation until the Board has determined that we have achieved the transformational gender-related goals and other commitments described above. Specifically, I have asked the Board to reduce my pay to the lowest amount California law will allow for people earning a salary, which this year is $62,500. To be clear, this is a reduction in my overall compensation, not just my salary. I am asking not to receive any bonuses or be granted any equity during this time.
