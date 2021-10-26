Arcade1Up's latest home arcade title is Terminator 2: Judgment Day Arcade1Up's latest cabinet re-explores a light gun shooter based on a cinematic classic.

There is no stopping the Arcade1Up machine. It will soon reach sentience to the point that it will take over the world and extinguish all of humanity. How else can one explain the company's next big home arcade adaptation, which is the classic Terminator 2: Judgment Day?

On Tuesday, Arcade1Up announced that it would be adding the Terminator 2: Judgment Day arcade game to its upcoming lineup of home cabinets. For the uninitiated, T2 was a light gun game, originally developed by Midway and based on the cinematic classic from director James Cameron. While the movie set box office records and became a legend in the genre, the arcade game proved to be a hit in the early 90s, as arcades were starting to get phased out of American pop culture.

The game utilizes dual light guns for two-player action. The object is to shoot down as many hostile Terminators as possible before they take you down. The light gun arcade shooter was not uncommon in the arcade scene, but T2 went the extra mile in a few ways. For one thing, the stars turned out for this one. Arnold Schwarzenegger, Robert Patrick, and Eddie Furlong all reprised their roles via digitized footage.

As has been the case with many Arcade1Up releases, the company is going a long way to re-create the original experience and also add to it. The light guns feature force feedback. The gun vibrations and sound effects are being added for a more immersive experience. Competitive players will be able to add their scores to the WiFi leaderboard. Plus, history buffs can check out extra behind-the-scenes footage.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day is the latest of several titles announced by Arcade1Up. Earlier this month, the company announced that it would soon release cabinets for Killer Instinct, Tron, and Ridge Racer. Plus, The Simpsons is expected to ship in the months ahead.

For more on the Terminator 2 home arcade cabinet, you can check out the Arcade1Up website. Pre-orders for this will open on Monday, November 1.