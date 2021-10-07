New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Arcade1Up reveals Killer Instinct, Tron, and Ridge Racer arcade cabinets

Arcade1Up's holiday offerings include several brand new cabinets.
Donovan Erskine
1

The arcade business may not be as big as it used to be, but Arcade1Up has been keeping it alive and well with it’s catalogue of cabinets based on both classic and newer games. Year-round, we see the company partner with different developers and publishers in order to bring their games to arcade machines, and we’ve just learned about a few more. Arcade1Up has announced that its next three cabinets will be Killer Instinct, Tron, and Ridge Racer.

Arcade1Up announced its new slate of arcade machines on October 7, 2021. The new line-up of cabinets are set to launch in time for the holiday season and are being debuted at New York Comic Con. The cabinets each feature unique designs and are inspired by their respective games. Arcade1Up provided a statement about its upcoming products.

Arcade1Up's stellar line-up of holiday products includes the classic nostalgic arcade machines enjoyed for generations, new machines made for the Jr. generation of gamers, and new gaming experiences modernizing family gaming at home. With Arcade1Up’s product line available this holiday, consumers can build a modernized game room fit for every type of player, bringing friends and family together in-person and remotely via Wi-Fi enabled gameplay and connectivity.

Killer Instinct, Tron, and Ridge Racer are all beloved arcade classics that will make their return in the latest Arcade1Up collection. The company has not yet revealed how much they will cost, but the cabinets will open for pre-order on November 22, 2021. The store pages for the Killer Instinct, Tron, and Ridge Racer machines also feature a full rundown of specs, letting you know everything that comes in the box, as well as what your machine is capable of. For more on Arcade1Up and updates on its upcoming offerings, stick with us here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola