Arcade1Up reveals Killer Instinct, Tron, and Ridge Racer arcade cabinets Arcade1Up's holiday offerings include several brand new cabinets.

The arcade business may not be as big as it used to be, but Arcade1Up has been keeping it alive and well with it’s catalogue of cabinets based on both classic and newer games. Year-round, we see the company partner with different developers and publishers in order to bring their games to arcade machines, and we’ve just learned about a few more. Arcade1Up has announced that its next three cabinets will be Killer Instinct, Tron, and Ridge Racer.

Arcade1Up announced its new slate of arcade machines on October 7, 2021. The new line-up of cabinets are set to launch in time for the holiday season and are being debuted at New York Comic Con. The cabinets each feature unique designs and are inspired by their respective games. Arcade1Up provided a statement about its upcoming products.

Arcade1Up's stellar line-up of holiday products includes the classic nostalgic arcade machines enjoyed for generations, new machines made for the Jr. generation of gamers, and new gaming experiences modernizing family gaming at home. With Arcade1Up’s product line available this holiday, consumers can build a modernized game room fit for every type of player, bringing friends and family together in-person and remotely via Wi-Fi enabled gameplay and connectivity.

Killer Instinct, Tron, and Ridge Racer are all beloved arcade classics that will make their return in the latest Arcade1Up collection. The company has not yet revealed how much they will cost, but the cabinets will open for pre-order on November 22, 2021. The store pages for the Killer Instinct, Tron, and Ridge Racer machines also feature a full rundown of specs, letting you know everything that comes in the box, as well as what your machine is capable of. For more on Arcade1Up and updates on its upcoming offerings, stick with us here on Shacknews.